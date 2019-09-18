It seems the Pittsburgh Steelers are less like their namesake and more like the components of the metal that builds skyscrapers these days.
The Steelers have absolutely fallen apart this season, and are less akin to hardened metal and more like the iron ore and coal being thrown into the fire to make steel.
Wasn’t this supposed to be a great season for Pittsburg?
They lost Le’Veon Bell in free agency, but James Conner and Jaylon Samuels were coming into their own and we’re gonna take the league by storm this year.
Right?
Well, Conner and Samuels have combined for 26 carries for 76 yards. To put it in perspective, there are currently 37 individual players who have outgained these two on the ground.
They lost Antonio Brown, but Juju Smith-Schuester looked to be coming into his own as a star wideout this season. What happened there? Well that’s sort of worked out, but based on what we’ve seen so far, Smith-Schuster lacks the explosiveness and other-worldly playmaking ability that Brown brought to the team.
Though he is still getting targets, his supporting cast of Donte Moncrief and James Washington lag behind, leaving all the work to him. Not to mention, the Steelers have favored throwing touchdowns in the red zone to Vance McDonald and James Conner and not Smith-Schuester.
That’s not even mentioning the absolute worst part of this entire situation. Franchise cornerstone and team leader Ben Roethlisberger has now been ruled out for the entire season after an elbow injury he suffered against the Seahawks Sunday.
This is a team in disarray and they will be bad this year.
PLAYERS TO START
D.J Chark, Jacksonville: The Jaguars have struggled after losing Nick Foles for the foreseeable future in week 1. However, with Gardner Minshew leaning on Chark, look to him to be a reliable target this season.
Will Fuller V, Texans: Everyone knows that DeAndre Hopkins is the number one guy in Houston, but every great hero needs a sidekick. He has shown tremendous ability already this season, however what makes him even more enticing is how banged up the Los Angeles Chargers are in the secondary, having lost out on safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips as well as corner Trevor Williams.
Randall Cobb, Cowboys: In no universe is Cobb every going to turn into a WR1 as long as Amari Cooper is around, but there is a chance that Cobb could put up those types of numbers against a Dolphin team that a group from an old folks home could take down with ease.
PLAYERS TO BENCH
Jared Cook, Saints: Cook is one of the better pass catching tight ends and likely would have found some kind of magic with Drew Brees this season. With Brees going down for the next few weeks however, there is a good chance that newly promoted starter Teddy Bridgewater will be giving most of the reception opportunities to Pro Bowlers Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.
Devonta Freeman, Falcons: Freeman so far this season has not been the fantasy monster we all knew him as just a few seasons ago. Since dealing with knee and groin problems last season, the Falcons have opened up the passing game and given a lot of opportunities to different guys like Mohammad Sanu and Calvin Ridley.
Cam Newton, Panthers: Newton is a special fantasy player – a quarterback with weapons and the ability to do anything and everything himself. That sounds great, but so far he has not looked healthy this season. Going into this week’s game against Arizona, he is listed as uncertain – meaning if he plays he will struggle and hurt your team. Keep your options open at QB this week.