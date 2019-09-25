Last week, the Dallas Cowboys struggled in the first half against a Dolphins team that has scored around five points a game and has allowed an average of 44 points per game this year.
They eventually pulled away in the second half, but many of us were left wondering what will happen when the Cowboys face a better team.
So that just begs the question: Who from Dallas is viable to use in fantasy this season?
Dallas’ defense has played decent, but the only thing that makes them a hesitant start is the pass rush and the lack of turnovers. The Cowboys have played against three terrible teams and have only amassed five sacks and zero interceptions.
I would not trust this defense to win you games.
The offense on the other hand has sparkled.
Dak Prescott should be a starter in every fantasy league because he has turned himself into an MVP candidate with the way he has run the offense efficiently. Zeke Elliott is still playing like a top five running back, and Amari Cooper has been utilized effectively so far this year.
But what do you do about Randall Cobb, Michael Gallup and Tony Pollard, who have each had good performances this season?
Cobb, once a star in Green Bay is now firmly the second wide receiver in this offense and should be treated as such. He will most likely be inconsistent and could make for a good flex pick.
If Gallup can come back at full strength this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, he will most likely reward patient fantasy owners who have kept him rostered.
Pollard shined in the preseason and even against Miami last week, but I see his production going down in the tougher games as the Cowboys lean on Elliott to be their clutch factor.
TO START
Daniel Jones, Giants: Are there better quarterbacks out there? Undoubtedly. But why play fantasy if you aren’t gonna take risks? The Redskins are bad, so there is a chance Jones will continue to play efficiently in this Giants’ offense even without injured Saquon Barkley.
Justin Jackson, Chargers: Up to this point Jackson has been splitting time with Austin Ekeler, but against a Dolphins team that is giving up 44 points a game and couldn’t stop my dog from scoring, Jackson is primed to steal a garbage time touchdown or two.
Terry McLaurin, Redskins: Even though Case Keenum has struggled heavily this season, rookie McLaurin has been nothing short of fantastic for Washington and has been the only bright spot so far for this team. He has not put up superstar level numbers, but he been a favorite target of Keenum’s in the endzone.
TO BENCH
Jared Cook, Saints: I was just as excited as anyone to see that such an explosive tight end as Bell joined an offense minded team like New Orleans, but so far this has not worked out well. Cook has not done well and the Saints have seemed to prefer anyone but him in the passing game. There might be room here for some big games later on down the line, but Cook looks like he is heading towards fantasy dud status.
Dallas defense: Yeah what I’m about to say is blasphemous, but the Dallas defense has looked boring this year and I do not like their fantasy hopes with upcoming games against New Orleans and Green Bay.
Kenyon Drake, Dolphins: To the more than 75% of fantasy owners (on ESPN) who still have Drake on their rosters, I look down in shame upon you. Drake has talent but is in the unfortunate circumstance of being a decent player on a horrendous team. I’m glad Miami is abbreviated to MIA because that’s where their offense is right now.