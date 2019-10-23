To me, a Most Valuable Player in Fantasy Football is someone you start every week (except their bye) without fear, you never think about trading away and is the best player on your team. They rack up 15+ points a week without fear no matter the outcome of the game.
Here is a case for some players who might get MVP awards.
■ Christian McCafferey, Panthers: Coming into the season, McCaffery was a unanimous top five pick for fantasy, but as of right now, he has my MVP vote. Despite having one 7-point week, he is still averaging more than 30 points a game and barring an injury should be the backbone of his teams both in fantasy and real life.
■ Dalvin Cook, Vikings: Though he was mediocre for most of last year, an uninjured Cook has now firmly cemented his status as one of the best running backs in the NFL and in fantasy. He has flourished in the Viking’s run-first offense while never scoring less than 13 points and averaging 22 PPG.
■ Lamar Jackson, Ravens: Jackson flashed signs of greatness last year, but this year he has exploded, handling Baltimore’s offense like a switchblade against opposing defenses. Whether its throwing five touchdowns in a game or running for more than 150 yards, Jackson can do it all it seems.
■ Michael Thomas, Saints: Thomas has quietly been the best receiver in the NFL this year, even with two different starting quarterbacks, Thomas has solidified himself as an elite target while averaging more than 22 PPG.
■ Patriots, Defense/special teams: Rare is it that a defense is on par with some of the best players in terms of points, but that’s where the Patriots are now. Their defense is playing like they want to win another Superbowl and they look like they can do that. Even Bill belichick must be happy his defense is leading the league in takeaways, interceptions, total defense and is second in sacks.
TO START
■ JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers: If Juju is ever going to have a chance to shine this is it. It also helps that Miami traded their best defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh and Juju has had a knack for beating corners one-on-one. The Dolphins will bleed yards this week.
■ Todd Gurley, Rams: Though Gurley has been dealing with injuries this season, the Rams will have a prime opportunity against a Cincinnati team that has the worst total defense and rushing defense in the NFL.
■ Darren Waller, Raiders: I feel like every year there is a breakout tight end who helps fantasy managers ascend into the W column and this year it’s Waller. This week, Waller is going to be playing against a Houston secondary that has been torn apart by just about everyone they have played, meaning it’s going to be an easy week for him.
TO BENCH
■ Chase Edmonds, Cardinals: Though David Johnson is still dealing with injuries and Edmonds will more likely than not be getting more touches, the Cardinals are playing a Saints defense that has yet to allow a 100 yard rusher this year. Edmonds is going to have to get touchdowns or catch a lot of passes to get value like you want out of him this week.
■ Carson Wentz, Eagles: Wentz had a tough week against a Cowboys defense that has been mediocre at best this year. In a matchup against a Bills team that has been giving up just around 13 PPG to opposing quarterbacks this year, Wentz should be firmly on the bench.
■ Baker Mayfield, Browns: To say Mayfield and the Browns have been struggling is an understatement. Mayfield has been prone to turnovers and will be facing a Patriots team which has posted a +14 turnover differential. Oh, and did I mention it’s a game in Foxborough?