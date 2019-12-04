Last week was a nice week to kick back and enjoy the holidays, but much like real life NFL teams we love, it’s time to get prepared for playoffs.
Since I know all my readers have made the playoffs in every league, I’ll just give you the picks this week so you can win your leagues in peace.
Also, I don’t want a repeat of what happened last week when I said the Rams would be terrible. Yeah, you guys saw how that turned out.
To Start■ Ryan Tanehill, Titans: Never once did I think I would be Tanehill on this list, but he has been playing surprisingly well this season in place of the benched Marcus Mariota. Though, he is playing second fiddle to a resurgent Derrick Henry. Tanehill has been solid and will be playing against an Oakland team that has allowed 3-plus total touchdowns to 6 of the 12 quarterbacks they have faced this season.
■ Kyle Rudolph, Vikings: Though very inconsistent to start the year, Rudolph has been a favorite redzone target of Kirk Cousins as of late with an injured Adam Thielen on the sideline.
■ Alexander Mattison, Vikings: In Monday’s game against Seattle, Dalvin Cook was sidelined after taking a hit to his already injured shoulder. If Cook is sidelined because of that, Mattison will have upside as an RB1 with a lot of touches.
■ Gardner Minshew, Jaguars: With Nick Foles benched, Minshew Mania is back in full swing in my house and you best believe we are breaking out the jorts this week.
■ Golden Tate, Giants: Tate has far and away been the best reciever on the Giants since Tight End Evan Engram went down to injury. He will have a fun task of picking apart a weak Eagles secondary, though this might turn out badly with Eli Manning under center because of a Daniel Jones injury.
To Bench■ Josh Allen, Bills: Though Allen has had a great season up this point, look at what he is up against. Baltimore. Over the last five weeks, the Ravens have not allowed any quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards, score multiple touchdowns or rush for more than 25 yards. Though, Allen does have weapons, but him and Bills Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll will have a tough week ahead of them.
■ Bills, Defense/Special teams: Lamar Jackson has been tearing up teams all season and though the Bills have played great at times. The Ravens have threats at every single position and will run up the score. Even the mighty 49ers defense could not stop the Ravens.
■ Anthony Miller, Bears: Last Week, Miller had a huge 9 receptions for 140 yards, but that flash of greatness was a one week trend which I have no doubt will be bucked. I would have more hope if Miller’s quarterback was not Mr. Inconsistent himself Mitch Trubisky.
■ Jared Goff, Rams: In a primetime matchup of two NFC west teams vying for playoff positioning, I’ll take the Seahawks any day of the week. Goff had a good week against an Arizona team that is 3rd in giving up points to opposing quarterbacks this year. It is important to note that against top-10 defenses this year, goff has not thrown for 250+ yards or even a single touchdown with five picks.
■ Kenyan Drake, Cardinals: Arizona’s run game has become a weird committee that has not been too productive all season long. Against a Steelers team that has yet to allow a 100-yard rusher or even allow more than 15 points PPR to only one running back this season, Drake should be in the same position he was at the start of the season, firmly on your bench.