TYLER -- The presence of Tony Romo created a buzz as play began Tuesday in the 49th Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open.
But it was Kyle Pritchard, of Castroville, who had the lead after round one at The Cascades Golf & Country Club.
Pritchard, a former Louisiana-Lafayette golfer, had three birdies on the front nine and two eagles on the back, to card a 7-under 63 on the brutally hot day in Tyler.
Play continues today in the $200,000 event with golfers teeing off on both holes No. 1 and 10 at 7:30 a.m.
Pritchard and his group will tee off at 1:42 p.m. on No. 10.
Romo, who carded a 1-under 69 and is tied for 40th, is scheduled to start on hole No. 1 at 1:24 p.m.
There is no admission charge to tournament. The Cascades is located at 4511 Briarwood Road in Tyler (75709). Fans may park near the All Saints Episcopal School’s Mewbourne Field, the second right after turning on to Briarwood Road off Loop 323. Shuttles will be available.
Fans are asked to observe golf etiquette, staying on the golf cart paths during play. Fans are asked not to seek autographs from Romo and other players during their round as they are competing. After the round and once they mark their scorecards, it is up to Romo and the players whether they will pose for photos and/or sign autographs.
Romo was very gracious and signed all autographs, talked to fans and posed for photographs after his round on Tuesday.
The TSO is a 72-hole event consisting of 156 professionals and amateurs. The field will play 36 holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties after today’s second round.
Pritchard, who helped Medina Valley High School to two state tournament appearances, leads by two strokes over a crowded runner-up spot, which includes former Lindale High School and SFA standout Stetson McMillan, who carded a 5-under 65. McMillan, who resides in Tyler, had seven birdies and two bogeys.
Also in second is Baylor junior Ryan Grider of Lewisville who recently won the 110th Texas Amateur at Dallas Athletic Club. Grider eagled the par 5 No. 8 hole and added six birdies and two bogeys.
Others in second place include: Charlie Holland of Dallas, Brian Dwyer of Southlake, Daniel Miernicki of Portland, Oregon, Alex Carpenter of Dallas, Roland Thatcher of The Woodlands and Austin Jordan of Benbrook.
Defending champion Ben Kern, of Georgetown, who is battling an elbow injury carded a 3-over 73 and is tied for 106.
In the race for top amateur, Grider leads and is followed by Collin Clark of Midlothian with a 66. Defending low amateur Michael Salazar of El Paso who now plays for Grand Canyon University, had a 3-over 73.