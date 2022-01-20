TYLER - Julie Murry and Colby Sales were coaching against each other in May 2021 in the area round of the playoffs.
Bullard’s Lady Panthers defeated Sales’ Mabank Lady Panthers and eventually advanced to the state softball tournament.
Murry and Sales will be in opposite dugouts once again on June 3 as they have been selected to be the head coaches for the FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Softball Game.
They were two of the many coaches introduced Thursday morning at First Christian Church in Tyler for the coaches introductions and draft day.
Murry will coach the Blue Team and will be joined by Bullard’s Marissa Ledkins, Whitehouse’s Kaegan Jimenez and Canton’s Russell Smith.
“It’s such an honor to be a part of this event,” Murry said. “I love that they do this for our senior kids. It’s a great opportunity for them in faith to go out and play one more time.”
The state softball tournament is once again at the same time as the FCA games, so there’s always a chance some coaches are players could be unavailable just like last season.
“If last year taught me anything, you just never know,” Murry said. “We would be honored if we were there instead. We trust God has a plan.”
Sales will coach the Red Team and will be joined by Mabank’s Megan Graham, Central Heights’ Kelly McLendon and Harmony’s Sherri Seahorn.
“This is a chance of a lifetime,” Sales said. “I was really blessed to be a part of it last year as an assistant coach. I really enjoyed the atmosphere. I was very blessed when they asked me to come back this year. I’m really looking forward to it.
The baseball Blue Team will be coached by Jacksonville’s Branson Washburn, and he will be joined by Grand Saline’s Kenney LaPrade and Jacksonville’s Matt Wilkins.
“It’s an absolute honor and privilege,” Washburn said. “Fellowship of Christian Athletes changed my life as a junior in high school when I went to camp in Estes Park, Colorado. I made a decision to follow Jesus, and that’s part of the reason why I coach young people. To have the opportunity to coach in a venue like this is very humbling. It’s an absolute honor because Fellowship of Christian Athletes does amazing work for young people.”
The baseball Red Team will be coached by Pine Tree’s Garrett Methvin, and he will be joined by Harmony’s Jake Atchley and Union Grove’s Chad Halcumb.
“It’s an honor to be nominated and represent as a head coach,” Methvin said. “It will be good to have this opportunity, and I really appreciate being recognized to do it. I love seeing all of these kids around East Texas play, so getting to coach some of the premier kids from each school and getting to know those kids a little better will be good.”
The football Blue Team will be coached by Chapel Hill’s Jeff Riordan, and he will be joined by Pittsburg’s Triston Abron, Rains, Charlie Coker, Chapel Hill’s Johnny Irvin, Chapel Hill’s Craig McFarlin, Chapel Hill’s Matt Riordan, All Saints’ Drew Starnes and Gilmer’s Brandon Williams.
“I think it’s special because it gives these seniors one last high school game to play in front of their communities,” Riordan said. “We also get to spread the word of God and teach these kids about Jesus and teach these kids about things other than football.
“It’s great to have some of my staff with me and then two of the guys have coached with me before. Coach Coker was my assistant AD and O-line coach, and he’s the head coach at Emory. And Triston Abron and I worked together at Sulphur Springs together back in the day. It’s kind of cool to get back together with those guys.”
The football Red Team will be coached by Beckville’s Cody Ross, and he will be joined by Carlisle’s Clay Baker, Whitehouse’s Evan Beaton, Beckville’s Alex Davis, Tyler’s Torey Elder, Spring Hill’s Weston Griffis, Wills Point’s Tommy Poynter and Beckville’s Keith Touchstone.
“When Robert (Bardin) called me and asked me if I would be willing to be a head coach, it was obviously a no-brainer,” Ross said.
After the coaches were introduced, they went in to draft their teams, which will be announced on Feb. 20.
It’s possible teammates will be opponents for the games.
“It was a funny conversation we had in the weight room with those seniors,” Riordan said. “I said here’s the deal guys, some of you may be on the Blue Team and be on the winning team, but some of you may be on the Red Team and lose. Just know that it’s a possibility that you may get to play against your teammates in this game.”
The baseball and softball games will be June 3 at Whitehouse. The football game will be June 4 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The soccer coaches will be introduced and will draft their teams on Wednesday. The soccer games will be played on June 3 with a location to be determined.
Northeast Texas FCA Area Director Robert Bardin said conversations have been had about possibly adding basketball and volleyball in the future.
“We’ve gotten a lot of questions about basketball and volleyball,” Bardin said. “We’re having that conversation. I’m not saying it will definitely happen in 2023, but it’s possible.”
This will be the 12th year for football, eighth for softball, sixth for baseball and third for soccer.