Pine Tree's Tyrese Jones, Amahd Washington and Dallas Dixon will play in the annual FCA All-Star Football Game in June in Tyler. (Tyler Morning Telegraph)

A constellation of stars gathered in downtown Tyler on Sunday earlier this week.

It was All-Star Sunday as the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes unveiled the rosters for Heart of Champion All-Star Week, or for this year All-Star Fortnight, during a meeting at the First Baptist Church of Tyler.

The event has grown so big, Robert Bardin, area director of NE Texas FCA announced games will held on two weekends in 2022.

The fifth FCA Softball game and the sixth First Baptist Church of Tyler FCA Baseball game will take place on June 3 at the Whitehouse High School Baseball/Softball Complex.

The 11th FCA Chick-fil-A Heart of a Champion Bowl game is slated for June 4 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.

The following weekend, June 11, the FCA Girls Soccer game and the FCA Boy Soccer game will be held at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the Tyler Junior College campus.

Close to 300 athletes were on hand as the all-star announcements took place in the sanctuary of the church. Sports represented were baseball, cheer, football, boys and girls soccer, and softball.

The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches more than 200 schools in the 17-county area, Bardin said.

The All-Star event returned last year after a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 12th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 11th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the sixth softball and seventh anniversary baseball games. This will be the second year for soccer.

The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.

The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.

FOOTBALL

Red Team

Beckville: Gage Berry, Adam Gregory, Ryan Harris

Bishop Gorman: Jacob Favre

Bullard: Kade Verden, Luke Williams

Carlisle: Joel Fraser, Aaron Gallegos

Commerce: Henry Serrano

Edgewood: Dailyn Huett

Elkhart: Conner Walker

Eustace: Christian Case

Frankston: Alex Oxford

Gladewater: Zach Shipp

Hallsville: Carter Rogus

Harleton: Taber Childs

Kilgore: Beau Kilgore

Longview: Christian Amett, Jarrett Lewis, De Qualin Vaughn

Mabank: Kaizen Burrows,

Overton: Trayson Wright

Pine Tree: Dallas Dixon, Tyrese Jones,

Pittsburg: Christian Bates, Terrell Williams

Rusk: Heston Kelly

Sabine: Conner Hubbard

Spring Hill: Tony Natera, Cameron Webb

Sulphur Springs: JaKobe Yarbrough

Tatum: Kendall Williams

Troup: Kaden Mahoney, Jovany Zavala, Troup

Tyler: Cornelius Hartsfield, Eli Holt, JaKyron Lacy, Ka'Darius Tave, Jacob Villela,

Tyler Legacy: Kenneth Hawkins,

Waskom: Zay Thomas, Carter Watson

Whitehouse: Kentrell Allen, Zachary Norrell, Jekerian Stinnette

White Oak: Rylie Redden

Wills Point: Shane Chrisman

Head Coach: Cody Ross, Beckville

Assistant Coaches: Clay Baker, Carlisle; Evan Beaton, Whitehouse; Alex Davis, Beckville; Torey Elder, Tyler; Weston Griffis, Spring Hill; Tommy Poynter, Wills Point; Keith Touchstone, Beckville.

Blue Team

Alba-Golden: Shawn Gaskill

All Saints: Will Morgan

Arp: Michael Brager

Big Sandy: Jezreel Brooks

Brook Hill: Nick LaRocca

Canton: Ja'Braylon Pickens, Preston Yarber

Chapel Hill: Izaya Brooks, Ja'Kerrion Davis, Brack Dyer, Devin Howland, Soloman Macfoy, Ladanian Mosley, Adolfo Tamayo, Jatavian Watson, Samari Willis

Emory Rains: Bobby Dell, Kyle Gaddis

Gilmer: Jose Hernandez

Hallsville: DemaJ' Jernigan, Elijah Nicholson, Chris Tinsley

Hawkins: John Hester

Lindale: Evan Alford, Kieler Miller, Jacob Seekford, Colton Widemon

Longview: DeKalon Taylor, Josh Thomas

Mabank: Caleb Goforth,

Marshall: Domar Roberson

Mineola: Nate Griffen

Ore City: Jon Tatum

Palestine: Jarred Henry

Pine Tree: Amahd Washington

Quitman: Wyatt Hightower

Spring Hill: Brennan Ferguson,

Sulphur Springs: Korderrion Turner

Tatum: Kendric Malone, Mac Ward

Tyler Legacy: Lebrendo Flowers, Eithan Wallace

Union Grove: Harlee Kirbis

Waskom: Clay Fant, Ezequiel Vasquez

Winnsboro: Calob Tarrant

Head Coach: Jeff Riordan, Chapel Hill

Assistant Coaches: Triston Abron, Pittsburg; Charlie Coker, Rains; Johnny Irvin, Chapel Hill; Craig McFarlin, Chapel Hill; Matt Riordan, Chapel Hill; Drew Starnes, All Saints; Brandon Williams, Gilmer

BASEBALL

Blue Team

Canton: E.J. Dyke

Edgewood: Noah Boone

Grand Saline: Jase Melton

Hallsville: Carson Blakeley, Logan Jones

Jacksonville: Jerrod Dickerson, Diego Munoz

Lindale: Sam Peterson, Caden Piccoli

Lufkin: Hunter Ditsworth, Sam Flores

Nacogdoches Central Heights: Jackson Mills

New Diana: Ethan Adkisson

Rusk: Will Dixon

Tyler: Eli Sanchez

Tyler Legacy: Cooper Hill, Dakota McCaskill, Preston Newberry

Van: Logan Smith

Whitehouse: Coltan Eikner, Grant Taylor

Head Coach: Branson Washburn, Jacksonville

Assistants: Kinney LaPrade, Grand Saline; Matt Wilkins, Jacksonville.

Red Team

All Saints: Kaisen Berry

Athens: Grant Yudizky

Beckville: Tyler Bryan

Canton: Colton Whitehead

Chapel Hill: Sean Gentry

Elkhart: Conner Walker

Hallsville: Matt Houston

Harmony: Cooper Wadding

Kilgore: Ryan Beddingfield, Chris Erving, Heath LaFleur

Longview: Connor Cox, Gabe Flores

Marshall: Garrett Cotten, Jacob Oden

New Diana: John Luttrell

Pine Tree: Jonathan Cruz Cox

Rusk: Mason Cirkel, Wade Williams

Spring Hill: Easton Ballard, Marshall Lipsey

Sulphur Springs: Matthew Sherman

Union Grove: Hunter Cannon, Carter Smith

White Oak: Landon Anderson, Gavin Bzdil

Head Coach: Garrett Methvin, Pine Tree

Assistants: Jake Atchley, Harmony; Chad Halcumb, Union Grove.

SOFTBALL

Blue Team

Beckville: Kaitlyn Tillman

Brownsboro: Emma Barrentine

Bullard: Berlyn Grossman, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King, Kaylee Paul

Canton: Raeleigh Strickland

Chapel Hill: Kylei Griffin

Como-Pickton: Alyssa Corona

Hallsville: Danyelle Molina, Jaryn Nelson

Henderson: Trinity Sledge

Jacksonville: Juliana Harwell

Lindale: Jesika Miller

Sabine: Callie Sparks

Sulphur Springs: Addison Caddell

Troup: Jessie Minnix

Tyler Legacy: Presley Johnston

Whitehouse: Avery Taylor

White Oak: Lillian Scalia

Head Coach: Julie Murry, Bullard

Assistants: Marissa Ledkins, Bullard; Kaegan Jimenez, Whitehouse; Russell Smith, Canton.

Red Team

Brook Hill: Maeci Wilson

Carthage: Ashton Jones

Edgewood: Ameila Phillips

Grand Saline: Maddy Bolin

Hallsville: Mallory Pyle, Kammie Walker

Henderson: Mackenzie Wilson

Lindale: Libbi Rozell, Elizabeth Watkins

Mabank: Carlee Cline, Ashlyn Liles, Payten Nolen

Mineola: Lauren Simmons

Nacogdoches Central Heights: Ashlyn Curbow

Ore City: Anna Green

Troup: Lindsay Davis

Tyler Legacy: Maddie Flanery

Union Grove: Sydney Chamberlain

Van: Maci Jones

White Oak: Morgan Benge

Head Coach: Colby Sales, Mabank

Assistants: Megan Graham, Mabank; Kelly McLendon, Nacogdoches Central Heights; Sherri Seahorn, Harmony.

SOCCER

BOYS

Blue Team

Brook Hill: Josh Collins

Cumberland: Ryan Ewton, Mario Barrios

Grace: Hudson Wilson

Jacksonville: David Maldonado

Lindale: Brian Shine, Cole Falco, Ezra Caoili

Longview: Victor Aguilar, Fredy Acosta

Marshall: Yahir Casarez

Nacogdoches: Ivan Acosta, Christian Delgado

Pine Tree: Octavio Jacquez, Christian White

Pittsburg: Elias Flores, Adair Verde

Sulphur Springs: Alan Hernadez

Tyler: Andy Espinal, Ricky Olivares

Tyler Legacy: Denver Rowe

Van: Caleb Lewis

Whitehouse: Landon Elliott

Head Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale

Assistant: David Collins, Brook Hill

Red Team

Bullard: Landon Jackson

Grace Community: Dylan Dossey, Daniel Enriquez

Kilgore: Adrian Estrella, Chris Baldoza

Longview: Diego Enriquez, Jesus Munoz, Jose Luis Agular

Mesquite Horn: Jose Candelas, Christian Chavez

Mineola: Omar Galaz

Nacogdoches: Roger Villatoro, Nacogdoches

Palestine: Diego Farias

Pittsburg: Jose Reyes, Anthony Rojas

Rockwall: Eli Owen, Ryan Moon, Garrett Randell

Tatum: Adrian Olguin, Tatum

Tyler: Adan Delgado

Tyler Legacy: Esteban Rodriguez

Head Coach: Tom Wait, Kilgore

Assistant: Tony Bowles, Rockwall

GIRLS

Blue Team

Bullard: Jaden Jeter, Emily Clark

Carthage: Melissa Salazar

Grace Community: Addyson Campbell

Hallsville: Carolyn Hale

Huntsville: Eva Zamudio

Jacksonville: Taylor Gutierrez

Longview: Tenique Bauer, Brooklyn Sumrow

Marshall: Samantha Quintanilla

Mesquite Horn: Breana Thompson, Sara Torres

Mineola: Riley Weekly

Pine Tree: Meredith Fisher

Pittsburg: Abigail Ramirez

Rockwall: Mazie Johnson, Madelyn Weir, Kayla Leff

Rockwall-Heath: Haylee Mills, Savannah Vice

Texas High: Lexie Lansdell

Whitehouse: Aleesia Hester, LaChrissa Hester

Head Coach: Kendra Lockett, Nacogdoches

Assistant: Megan Coppedge, Mesquite Horn

Red Team

Bullard: Carley Pawlak, Milley Bryan, Jaylynn Wildt

Hallsville: Lakin Pennington

Jacksonville: Michelle Medellin

Kilgore: Laramie Cox

Longview: Aleah Byrdson, Adriana Corona, Izzy Hough

Mesquite Horn: Gillian McKenzie, Mya Mitchell, Nya Mitchell

Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo

Rockwall: Mia Numez

Rockwall-Heath: Reese White

Sabine: Dahjah Lewis, Hadlee Waggoner, Rosa Gaona

Texas High: Ellison Davis

Tyler Legacy: Colleen Gilliland

Whitehouse: Kylee Freeman, Lauren Thomas, Shea Stapleton

Head Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse

Assistant: Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard

CHEER

Beckville: Ainsley Piedra

Big Sandy: Brylie Arnold, Allie McCartney

Chapel Hill: Laci Hackett

Harmony: Cristal Guzman, Hannah Henson, Ryann Murphy

Lindale: Brylee Bergbower, Landrie Hay

Longview: Lexie Cannon, Kierstynn Johnson

Van: Trinity Bryan, Payton Devisscher, Gracie Rowe

Coaches: Kelly Nichols, Bullard; Cheryl Trimble, Harmony

