A constellation of stars gathered in downtown Tyler on Sunday earlier this week.
It was All-Star Sunday as the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes unveiled the rosters for Heart of Champion All-Star Week, or for this year All-Star Fortnight, during a meeting at the First Baptist Church of Tyler.
The event has grown so big, Robert Bardin, area director of NE Texas FCA announced games will held on two weekends in 2022.
The fifth FCA Softball game and the sixth First Baptist Church of Tyler FCA Baseball game will take place on June 3 at the Whitehouse High School Baseball/Softball Complex.
The 11th FCA Chick-fil-A Heart of a Champion Bowl game is slated for June 4 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The following weekend, June 11, the FCA Girls Soccer game and the FCA Boy Soccer game will be held at Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the Tyler Junior College campus.
Close to 300 athletes were on hand as the all-star announcements took place in the sanctuary of the church. Sports represented were baseball, cheer, football, boys and girls soccer, and softball.
The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches more than 200 schools in the 17-county area, Bardin said.
The All-Star event returned last year after a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 12th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 11th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the sixth softball and seventh anniversary baseball games. This will be the second year for soccer.
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
FOOTBALL
Red Team
Beckville: Gage Berry, Adam Gregory, Ryan Harris
Bishop Gorman: Jacob Favre
Bullard: Kade Verden, Luke Williams
Carlisle: Joel Fraser, Aaron Gallegos
Commerce: Henry Serrano
Edgewood: Dailyn Huett
Elkhart: Conner Walker
Eustace: Christian Case
Frankston: Alex Oxford
Gladewater: Zach Shipp
Hallsville: Carter Rogus
Harleton: Taber Childs
Kilgore: Beau Kilgore
Longview: Christian Amett, Jarrett Lewis, De Qualin Vaughn
Mabank: Kaizen Burrows,
Overton: Trayson Wright
Pine Tree: Dallas Dixon, Tyrese Jones,
Pittsburg: Christian Bates, Terrell Williams
Rusk: Heston Kelly
Sabine: Conner Hubbard
Spring Hill: Tony Natera, Cameron Webb
Sulphur Springs: JaKobe Yarbrough
Tatum: Kendall Williams
Troup: Kaden Mahoney, Jovany Zavala, Troup
Tyler: Cornelius Hartsfield, Eli Holt, JaKyron Lacy, Ka'Darius Tave, Jacob Villela,
Tyler Legacy: Kenneth Hawkins,
Waskom: Zay Thomas, Carter Watson
Whitehouse: Kentrell Allen, Zachary Norrell, Jekerian Stinnette
White Oak: Rylie Redden
Wills Point: Shane Chrisman
Head Coach: Cody Ross, Beckville
Assistant Coaches: Clay Baker, Carlisle; Evan Beaton, Whitehouse; Alex Davis, Beckville; Torey Elder, Tyler; Weston Griffis, Spring Hill; Tommy Poynter, Wills Point; Keith Touchstone, Beckville.
Blue Team
Alba-Golden: Shawn Gaskill
All Saints: Will Morgan
Arp: Michael Brager
Big Sandy: Jezreel Brooks
Brook Hill: Nick LaRocca
Canton: Ja'Braylon Pickens, Preston Yarber
Chapel Hill: Izaya Brooks, Ja'Kerrion Davis, Brack Dyer, Devin Howland, Soloman Macfoy, Ladanian Mosley, Adolfo Tamayo, Jatavian Watson, Samari Willis
Emory Rains: Bobby Dell, Kyle Gaddis
Gilmer: Jose Hernandez
Hallsville: DemaJ' Jernigan, Elijah Nicholson, Chris Tinsley
Hawkins: John Hester
Lindale: Evan Alford, Kieler Miller, Jacob Seekford, Colton Widemon
Longview: DeKalon Taylor, Josh Thomas
Mabank: Caleb Goforth,
Marshall: Domar Roberson
Mineola: Nate Griffen
Ore City: Jon Tatum
Palestine: Jarred Henry
Pine Tree: Amahd Washington
Quitman: Wyatt Hightower
Spring Hill: Brennan Ferguson,
Sulphur Springs: Korderrion Turner
Tatum: Kendric Malone, Mac Ward
Tyler Legacy: Lebrendo Flowers, Eithan Wallace
Union Grove: Harlee Kirbis
Waskom: Clay Fant, Ezequiel Vasquez
Winnsboro: Calob Tarrant
Head Coach: Jeff Riordan, Chapel Hill
Assistant Coaches: Triston Abron, Pittsburg; Charlie Coker, Rains; Johnny Irvin, Chapel Hill; Craig McFarlin, Chapel Hill; Matt Riordan, Chapel Hill; Drew Starnes, All Saints; Brandon Williams, Gilmer
BASEBALL
Blue Team
Canton: E.J. Dyke
Edgewood: Noah Boone
Grand Saline: Jase Melton
Hallsville: Carson Blakeley, Logan Jones
Jacksonville: Jerrod Dickerson, Diego Munoz
Lindale: Sam Peterson, Caden Piccoli
Lufkin: Hunter Ditsworth, Sam Flores
Nacogdoches Central Heights: Jackson Mills
New Diana: Ethan Adkisson
Rusk: Will Dixon
Tyler: Eli Sanchez
Tyler Legacy: Cooper Hill, Dakota McCaskill, Preston Newberry
Van: Logan Smith
Whitehouse: Coltan Eikner, Grant Taylor
Head Coach: Branson Washburn, Jacksonville
Assistants: Kinney LaPrade, Grand Saline; Matt Wilkins, Jacksonville.
Red Team
All Saints: Kaisen Berry
Athens: Grant Yudizky
Beckville: Tyler Bryan
Canton: Colton Whitehead
Chapel Hill: Sean Gentry
Elkhart: Conner Walker
Hallsville: Matt Houston
Harmony: Cooper Wadding
Kilgore: Ryan Beddingfield, Chris Erving, Heath LaFleur
Longview: Connor Cox, Gabe Flores
Marshall: Garrett Cotten, Jacob Oden
New Diana: John Luttrell
Pine Tree: Jonathan Cruz Cox
Rusk: Mason Cirkel, Wade Williams
Spring Hill: Easton Ballard, Marshall Lipsey
Sulphur Springs: Matthew Sherman
Union Grove: Hunter Cannon, Carter Smith
White Oak: Landon Anderson, Gavin Bzdil
Head Coach: Garrett Methvin, Pine Tree
Assistants: Jake Atchley, Harmony; Chad Halcumb, Union Grove.
SOFTBALL
Blue Team
Beckville: Kaitlyn Tillman
Brownsboro: Emma Barrentine
Bullard: Berlyn Grossman, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King, Kaylee Paul
Canton: Raeleigh Strickland
Chapel Hill: Kylei Griffin
Como-Pickton: Alyssa Corona
Hallsville: Danyelle Molina, Jaryn Nelson
Henderson: Trinity Sledge
Jacksonville: Juliana Harwell
Lindale: Jesika Miller
Sabine: Callie Sparks
Sulphur Springs: Addison Caddell
Troup: Jessie Minnix
Tyler Legacy: Presley Johnston
Whitehouse: Avery Taylor
White Oak: Lillian Scalia
Head Coach: Julie Murry, Bullard
Assistants: Marissa Ledkins, Bullard; Kaegan Jimenez, Whitehouse; Russell Smith, Canton.
Red Team
Brook Hill: Maeci Wilson
Carthage: Ashton Jones
Edgewood: Ameila Phillips
Grand Saline: Maddy Bolin
Hallsville: Mallory Pyle, Kammie Walker
Henderson: Mackenzie Wilson
Lindale: Libbi Rozell, Elizabeth Watkins
Mabank: Carlee Cline, Ashlyn Liles, Payten Nolen
Mineola: Lauren Simmons
Nacogdoches Central Heights: Ashlyn Curbow
Ore City: Anna Green
Troup: Lindsay Davis
Tyler Legacy: Maddie Flanery
Union Grove: Sydney Chamberlain
Van: Maci Jones
White Oak: Morgan Benge
Head Coach: Colby Sales, Mabank
Assistants: Megan Graham, Mabank; Kelly McLendon, Nacogdoches Central Heights; Sherri Seahorn, Harmony.
SOCCER
BOYS
Blue Team
Brook Hill: Josh Collins
Cumberland: Ryan Ewton, Mario Barrios
Grace: Hudson Wilson
Jacksonville: David Maldonado
Lindale: Brian Shine, Cole Falco, Ezra Caoili
Longview: Victor Aguilar, Fredy Acosta
Marshall: Yahir Casarez
Nacogdoches: Ivan Acosta, Christian Delgado
Pine Tree: Octavio Jacquez, Christian White
Pittsburg: Elias Flores, Adair Verde
Sulphur Springs: Alan Hernadez
Tyler: Andy Espinal, Ricky Olivares
Tyler Legacy: Denver Rowe
Van: Caleb Lewis
Whitehouse: Landon Elliott
Head Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale
Assistant: David Collins, Brook Hill
Red Team
Bullard: Landon Jackson
Grace Community: Dylan Dossey, Daniel Enriquez
Kilgore: Adrian Estrella, Chris Baldoza
Longview: Diego Enriquez, Jesus Munoz, Jose Luis Agular
Mesquite Horn: Jose Candelas, Christian Chavez
Mineola: Omar Galaz
Nacogdoches: Roger Villatoro, Nacogdoches
Palestine: Diego Farias
Pittsburg: Jose Reyes, Anthony Rojas
Rockwall: Eli Owen, Ryan Moon, Garrett Randell
Tatum: Adrian Olguin, Tatum
Tyler: Adan Delgado
Tyler Legacy: Esteban Rodriguez
Head Coach: Tom Wait, Kilgore
Assistant: Tony Bowles, Rockwall
GIRLS
Blue Team
Bullard: Jaden Jeter, Emily Clark
Carthage: Melissa Salazar
Grace Community: Addyson Campbell
Hallsville: Carolyn Hale
Huntsville: Eva Zamudio
Jacksonville: Taylor Gutierrez
Longview: Tenique Bauer, Brooklyn Sumrow
Marshall: Samantha Quintanilla
Mesquite Horn: Breana Thompson, Sara Torres
Mineola: Riley Weekly
Pine Tree: Meredith Fisher
Pittsburg: Abigail Ramirez
Rockwall: Mazie Johnson, Madelyn Weir, Kayla Leff
Rockwall-Heath: Haylee Mills, Savannah Vice
Texas High: Lexie Lansdell
Whitehouse: Aleesia Hester, LaChrissa Hester
Head Coach: Kendra Lockett, Nacogdoches
Assistant: Megan Coppedge, Mesquite Horn
Red Team
Bullard: Carley Pawlak, Milley Bryan, Jaylynn Wildt
Hallsville: Lakin Pennington
Jacksonville: Michelle Medellin
Kilgore: Laramie Cox
Longview: Aleah Byrdson, Adriana Corona, Izzy Hough
Mesquite Horn: Gillian McKenzie, Mya Mitchell, Nya Mitchell
Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo
Rockwall: Mia Numez
Rockwall-Heath: Reese White
Sabine: Dahjah Lewis, Hadlee Waggoner, Rosa Gaona
Texas High: Ellison Davis
Tyler Legacy: Colleen Gilliland
Whitehouse: Kylee Freeman, Lauren Thomas, Shea Stapleton
Head Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse
Assistant: Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard
CHEER
Beckville: Ainsley Piedra
Big Sandy: Brylie Arnold, Allie McCartney
Chapel Hill: Laci Hackett
Harmony: Cristal Guzman, Hannah Henson, Ryann Murphy
Lindale: Brylee Bergbower, Landrie Hay
Longview: Lexie Cannon, Kierstynn Johnson
Van: Trinity Bryan, Payton Devisscher, Gracie Rowe
Coaches: Kelly Nichols, Bullard; Cheryl Trimble, Harmony