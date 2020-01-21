TYLER - Year No. 10 for the Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Football Game is here.
Along the way, softball and baseball have also been added.
This year, another sport has been added to the mix as there will be two soccer games — one for boys and one for girls.
“We are so excited about it,” Northeast Texas FCA Area Director Robert Bardin said. “The help from our soccer coaches has been huge. They’ve been the ones who have gotten the word out, and we’ve seen a good response from it. To see what was on our heart a year ago and to now be here today and it be in front of us, that’s what makes it all worth while.”
“It’s awesome because we’ve got a lot of kids in this area that want to play at a high level, both collegiately and professionally,” Tyler Lee girls soccer coach Chris Woodard said. “This is just another venue to give our senior athletes some recognition and to honor God in the process. The soccer community has to be excited.”
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The soccer games will be June 5 at Grace Community School. Bardin said the Northeast Texas chapter is the first FCA chapter to add soccer.
Woodard will be the head coach of the Red Team in the girls game with Whitehouse’s Wendy Knight as the assistant.
Grace Community’s Mitch Smith will coach the Blue Team girls and will be assisted by Brook Hill’s David Collins.
“This is a blessing,” Smith said. “For something I grew up playing in Tyler at Robert E. Lee, I’ve promoted this, so I’m very excited about it and for the young ladies that will get to play in the game.”
The boys teams will be coached by Tyler Lee’s Marty Germany and Bullard’s Darren Vossler (Red) and Pine Tree’s Angel Rocha and Lindale’s Jason Lawless (Blue).
“Soccer is a growing sport in East Texas like Mr. Bardin said,” Rocha said. “I really think it’s going to target some of the demographics that would not necessarily be reached in baseball and football, so it’s awesome that the FCA is breaking ground and adding soccer into the FCA All-Star week.”
“It’s exciting but also a little nerve-racking trying to put together a quality team with some good technique and teamwork in three days, but it will be a lot of fun,” Germany said. “I’ve looked at the list of players already, and there are a couple I would really like to have on our team.”
The coaches were introduced, and they selected their teams Tuesday morning at First Christian Church.
Pine Tree’s Kerry Lane is the head coach of the football Blue Team. He will be joined by Jason Bachman and Cody Welch of Pine Tree; Spring Hill’s Jonny Louvier; Longview’s John King; Winnsboro’s Josh Finney; Gladewater’s John Berry; and Tyler Lee’s Jerod Brown.
Mineola’s Luke Blackwell is the head coach of the football Red Team. He will be joined by Aaron Slider and Heath Ragle of Mineola; Chapel Hill’s Jeff Riordan; Harleton’s Kyle Little; Quitman’s Bryan Oakes; Union Grove’s Scotty Laymance; Beckville’s Cody Ross; and New Diana’s Travis Chrisman.
“I’m very much looking forward to it,” Lane said. “I think it’s a privilege we get to do what we do for a living and to get to do it with FCA for a week is definitely more of a privilege. It’s just a blessing to be a part of it to get to work with a great group of coaches and great kids. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
“It’s truly a humbling experience to be a part of this,” Blackwell said. “There’s a lot of great coaches and kids from around the East Texas area from really great programs that we’ve competed against. It will be fun to interact with them and share the message with those kids.”
Elysian Fields’ Lexi Commander is the head coach of the softball Blue Team. She will be joined by Spring Hill’s Marty Mayfield and Brownsboro’s Jennifer Hawkins.
Grand Saline’s Marc Chitty is the head coach of the softball Red Team. He will be joined by Mineola’s Taelor Cheshier, Bullard’s Julie Murry and Mabank’s Colby Sales.
“This is my third time to do the FCA game, and it’s such a joy to be a part of,” Chitty said. “We are pretty familiar with the players in this area, so we have an idea of who we are looking at going into the draft.”
Pine Tree’s Trevor Petersen is the head coach of the baseball Blue Team. He is joined by Pine Tree’s Garrett Methvin and Whitehouse’s Greg Branch.
Kilgore’s Eugene Lafitte is the head coach of the baseball Red Team. He is joined by Central Heights’ Travis Jackson.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Petersen said. “It’s a chance to impact players in another atmosphere and help them hopefully have an opportunity to play college baseball. It’s great being around the kids and the other coaches.”
The baseball and softball games will be June 5 at UT Tyler. The football game will be played June 6 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.