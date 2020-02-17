TYLER - The sunshine engulfed downtown Tyler on Sunday afternoon, but that didn't prevent some stars shining bright.
The all-stars for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Week were unveiled at the First Baptist Church of Tyler.
This year marks the 10th year for the Northeast Texas FCA to conduct the All-Star Week. The games fund the ministry of the NETX FCA "as we reach over 200 schools in a 17-county area," Robert Bardin, NE Texas chapter director, said.
Players for football, cheer, softball, baseball and boys and girls soccer were announced. Football and cheer are in their 10th year with softball and baseball in the fifth and sixth years, respectively. It is the inaugural games for soccer.
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The all-star soccer games are scheduled for Friday, June 5 at Grace Community School's Clyde-Perkins Stadium. The games are scheduled for 6 (girls) and 8 (boys) p.m. Tickets are $5.
The all-star softball and baseball games are also on Friday, June 5 on the UT Tyler campus. The softball game is scheduled for Suddenlink Field and the baseball game is set for Irwin Field. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.
The Chick-fil-A Heart of a Champion football game will be played Saturday, June 6 on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8.
The players and families gathered to hear about the games and schedule from Bardin on Sunday. Individual and team photos were also taken.
The FCA staff staff supports coaches and athletes by:
Providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; coaches' Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and students; team chapels/character coaches; area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; coaches' clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
Sponsorships are available by contacting NETX FCA at 903-752-9339 or email at NETXFCA@gmail.com.
The Northeast Texas FCA Leadership team, along with Bardin, includes: Barbara Bardin, administrative assistant; Gary Smith, Field Ambassador; Joey Petrich, Volunteer NETX FCA Staff; Gary Adams; Nancy Cavender; Pat Hargrave; Brad Harvey; Justin Jenkins; Dr. Jon-Michael Cline; Jim Rapp; Dr. Paul Roberts; David Sanders; and Ralph Stewart.
Bradin added the vision is: "To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church."
He said more than 350 players were nominted by their head coaches and 270 were chosen to as all-stars.
--
Fellowship of Christian Athletics
Heart of A Champion All-Stars
Soccer: Girls
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Mitch Smith, Tyler Grace Community; Assistant Coach: David Collins, Bullard Brook Hill.
Players — Eden Antonisse, Pine Tree; Lillie Bryant, Lindale; Marysol Castro, Chapel Hill; Habana Guerra, Chapel Hill; Sylvia Ramirez, Lindale; Blessing Rodriguez, Chapel Hill; Jacqueline Wiebe, Tyler Lee; Zoe Wilson, Tyler Grace Community; Laila Zuniga, John Tyler.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Chris Woodard, Tyler Lee; Assistant Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse.
Players — Mallory Burgess, Longview; Jacelyn Cowart, Bullard; Brandi Diaz, Jacksonville; Lizbeth Escareno, Jacksonville; Alicia Gurrusquieta, Whitehouse; Brooke Heisey, Tyler Lee; Caroline Henderson, Longview; Jacqueline Juarez, Mount Pleasant; Amy Moreyra, Jacksonville; Meraida Pineda, John Tyler; Maddy Sparks, Whitehouse; Kelsy Traylor, Jacksonville; Madeline Turner, Mabank; Samantha Turner, Mabank; Gabrielle Wiebe, Tyler Lee.
Directors: Ralph Stewart, Joey Petrich.
---
Soccer: Boys
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Angel Rocha, Pine Tree; Assistant Coach: Jason Lawless, Lindale
Players — Brian Armenta, Palestine; Noah Casanova, Palestine; Cristian Ewton, Tyler Cumberland Academy; JJ Garcia, Palestine; Juan Gimenez, Longview; Joey Gonzalez, Whitehouse; Nathan Hammett, Spring Hill; Winston Hebert, Bullard Brook Hill; Christian Hutchinson, Palestine; Rey Luna, Tatum; Ivan Ramirez, Lindale; Mo Rawashdeh, Whitehouse; Salomão Saboia, Lindale; Jonathan Sanchez, Palestine; Jake Shaffer, Bullard Brook Hill; Luis Torres, Pine Tree; Marco Trejo, Pittsburg; Alfredo Vargas, Sulphur Springs.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Marty Germany, Tyler Lee; Assistant Coach: Darren Vossler, Bullard.
Players — Alex Flor, Bullard; Jesus Galvan, Longview; Luis Martinez, Kilgore; Wanya McIntyre, Kilgore; Karson Offerding, Kilgore; Saul Quintanilla, Henderson; Sammy Ramirez, Pittsburg; Neri Ruiz Jr., Tyler Lee; Jose Salazar, Sulphur Springs; Jose Sanchez, Palestine; Shooter Stevenson, Carthage; Hugo Tapia, Waskom; Raul Torrez, Longview; Omar Villa, Grand Saline; Christian Palomino, Sulphur Springs.
Directors: Ralph Stewart, Joey Petrich.
---
Baseball
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Trevor Petersen, Pine Tree; Assistant Coaches: Garrett Methvin, Pine Tree; Greg Branch, Whitehouse.
Players — Logan Avant, Spring Hill; Jaxon Chaney, Sulphur Springs; Nolan Cox, Hallsville; Tanner Fowler, Bullard; Micah Gibson, White Oak; Mason Hammonds, Lindale; Tenton Hart, Harmony; Addison Holt, New Diana; Micah King, Longview; Keaton King, Longview; Ryan Lepire, Spring Hill; Easton Loyd, Hallsville; Austin Moran, Gladewater; Bryce Smith, Grand Saline; Cody Stanley, New Diana; Reid Trimble, Whitehouse; Grant Walters, Bullard; Tent Wayne, Pine Tree; Wyatt Wood, Whitehouse.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Eugene Lafitte, Kilgore; Assistant Coach: Travis Jackson, Nacogdoches Central Heights.
Players — Zach Daniel, Hallsville; Staton Dudley, Lindale; Gage Goddard, Harmony; Austin Green, New Diana; Kolson Hale, Sulphur Springs; Robert Hodges, Gladewater; Hunter Hollan, Spring Hill; Mason Kelley, Bullard; Cameron Lowe, Grand Saline; Isaiah Martinez, New Diana; Jayce McFarland, Kilgore; Grant McManus, Mabank; Cade Medlin, New Diana; Asthon Rogers, Whitehouse; Will Sims, Sulphur Springs; Kaleb Thompson, Mount Pleasant; Samuel Witt, Kilgore.
Consultant: Scott Mitchell, Hallsville.
Director: Robert Bardin.
---
Softball
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Lexi Commander, Elysian Fields; Assistant Coaches: Marty Mayfield, Spring Hill; Jennifer Hawkins, Brownsboro.
Players — Kelsie Biggs, Van; Kerris Cameron, Longview; Kaylee Clemens, Harmony; Jolee Dixon, Bullard; Katelyn Farnsworth, Edgewood; Allyson Floyd, West Rusk; Jazmine Gonzalez, Cushing; Corrina Hall, Elysian Fields; Gracie Johnson, Elkhart; Allyson LaGrone, Beckville; Jordan McClain, Longview; Samantha McGrew, White Oak; London Reue, Lindale; Alexis Rumbo, Brownsboro; Jazmine Tapley, Como-Pickton; Abby Thomas, Hallsville; Izzy Tresca, Mineola; Saylor Williams, Jacksonville; Hope Williams, Chapel Hill; Kate Womack, Sulphur Springs.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Marc Chitty; Assistant Coach: Taelor Cheshier, Mineola; Julie Murry, Bullard; Colby Sales, Mabank
Players — Claudia Barriga, Mineola; Lauren Boudreaux, Rusk; Liley Bozard, Troup; Kennedy Cameron, Longview; Laura Dyer, Mabank; Sarah Elliott, Grand Saline; Milee Green, Henderson; Madelynn Lacaze, Union Grove; Erika Lowry, Sabine; J'Cea Melton, Grand Saline; Delana Meyer, Grand Saline; Dajah Montgomery, Pine Tree; Kenzie Sexton, Frankston; Abbie Teutsch, Alto; Izzy Tresca, Mineola; Katelyn Welborn, Harmony; Michelle Whitaker, Jacksonville; Kenzie Wright, Whitehouse; Maddie Wright, Whitehouse.
Consultants: Justin Kniffen, Tyler Lee; Lauren Odom, Eustace.
Director: Paul Roberts.
---
Football
Blue Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Kerry Lane, Pine Tree; Assistant Coaches: Offensive coordinator, Jason Bachman, Pine Tree; Defensive coordinator, Cody Welch, Pine Tree; Jonny Louvier, Spring Hill; John King, Longview; Josh Finney, Winnsboro; John Berry Gladewater; Jerod Brown, Tyler Lee.
Players — Gabe Adams, Pine Tree; Cole Arnold, Overton; Drew Beltran, Longview; Brandon Birmingham, Scurry-Rosser; Jhailon Braden, Longview; CJ Bown, Kilgore; Jakobie Bussey, Henderson; Malik Cannon, Longview; Jon Chadwick, Alba-Golden; Parker Cox, Longview; Desmon Deason, Troup; Chase Friedrich, Athens; Jy Fuller, Henderson; Louie Garza, Carlisle; Gage Gosse, Frankston; Zhadestian Griffin, Lufkin; Carson Holland, Elysian Fields; Kynton Jimmerson, Waskom; Savion Kellum, Wills Point; Big J Key, Pine Tree; Seth Leon, Tyler Lee; Markethian Lyons, Wills Point; Coltan Mills, West Rusk; Jeremiah Milton, Tyler Grace Community; Caden Minter, Big Sandy; Kyas Moore, Longview; Juice Morrison, Pittsburg; Brandon Noll, Winnsboro; Brady Odom, Henderson; Jarrett Phillips, Marshall; Timothy Polk Jr., Longview; Sabastion Porter Jr., Garrison; Andy Prazak, New Diana; Jailyn Robertson, Gladewater; Jaden Rushing, Rusk; Chris Stafford, Lufkin; Prenzton Tyskie, Gladewater; Zachary Villarreal, Gladewater; Ja'Kedric Watts, Garrison; Gage White, Spring Hill; Talon Winings, West Rusk.
Red Team
Coaches — Head Coach: Luke Blackwell, Mineola; Assistant Coach: Offensive Coordinator, Aaron Slider, Mineola; Defensive Coordinator, Heath Ragle, Mineola; Jeff Riordan, Chapel Hill; Kyle Little, Harleton; Brayan Oakes, Quitman; Scotty Lamance, Union Grove; Cody Ross, Beckville; Travis Chapman, New Diana.
Players — Deundre Blanton, Kilgore; Conner Boyette, Lindale; Holden Bush, Elkhart; Davondrick Crowe, Kilgore; Landry Deaton, Winnsboro; Todd Duplichain, Alto; Jordan Elliott, Troup; Conner Ferguson, Union Grove; Kevin Fields, Henderson; Wylie Franks, Mineola; Zane Freeman, New Diana; JJ Gossett, Troup; Jayden Hicks, San Augustine; Nicholas Hooley, Bullard; Cayle Irvin, Alto; Quindarius Johnson, Winona; Isaiah Johnson, John Tyler; Cameron Kaufert, Sulphur Springs; Brye Kelley, Rains; Kameron Mayfield, John Tyler; Nick McGrew, Whitehouse; Tanner McKinney, White Oak; Keke Nelson, New Diana; Blake Olivares, Gilmer; Sean Rogers, Rusk; Cameron Scott, Cumby; Shane Sewell, Harmony; Tristen Shewmake, Bullard; Alex Sinclair, Tyler All Saints Episcopal; Zacc Smith, Center; Kavontae Tookie Starling, Tatum; Tyshawn Taylor, Longview; Ethan Thorton, Lindale; Trace Tidwell, Henderson; Kylan Wade, Sulphur Springs; Hunter Wallace, Harleton; Calvin Woodside, Kilgore.
Coordinators: Tim Russell, Harmony; Scott Callaway, Bullard.
Directors: Robert Bardin, Gary Adams.
Cheer All-Stars
Coach -- Kelly Nichols, Bullard
Team -- Sela Aguilar, Union Grove; Melea Bedford, Mineola; Abby Bernard, Alto; Jacelyn Cowart, Bullard; Morgan Coyle, Longview; Bailey Enloe, Lindale; Liliana Gonzalez, Alto; Kirsten Hatten, Wills Point; Katherine Havens, Lindale; Emily Holmes, Big Sandy; Kayla Lewis, West Rusk; Shytavia Mallard, Longview; Camryn Malone, Lindale; Ashley Martin, Longview; Rebekah Morton, White Oak; Katie Parker, Big Sandy; Taylor Plaisance, Big Sandy; Kodi Robertson, West Rusk; Gracie Russell, Longview; Kayla Smith, Longview; Hannah Speight, Waskom; Greta Taylor, Sabine; Sydnie Thompson, Harmony; Raylee Willie, Harmony; Elizabeth Orden, Big Sandy; Bella Yoder, Lindale.