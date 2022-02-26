KILGORE - A 14-point lead evaporated in the span of six minutes when the Kilgore College Lady Rangers couldn't buy a bucket and Panola's Courtlyn Loudermill couldn't miss here Saturday.
The result was a Panola College 68-53 win over the Lady Rangers in the regular season finale at Kilgore Colleges' Masters Gymnasiumm.
The loss ended KC's three-game winning streak and sends the Lady Rangers into next week's Region XIV Conference Tournament in Jacksonville with a 20-10 record overall (10-8 in the conference). Panola moves to 21-7 and 12-6, salvaging a split of the regular season games with Kilgore.
Both teams will compete in the conference tournament next week. Pairings will be announced on Sunday.
Kilgore led by 14 late in the first half after De'Asia Thomas muscled up inside for back-to-back layups, but Panola got scored the last five points of the half to keep it close.
An old-fashioned 3-point play by Kerrighan Dunn pushed the KC lead back to 14 (40-26) with 7:43 left in the third, but again Panola stormed back - this time trimming the deficit to three (45-42) at the 1:06 mark on a layup from Nissa Sam-Grant.
Jada Hood's triple just before the end of the quarter and a reverse layup from Rahmena Henderson to open the fourth period gave KC a 50-42 lead, and another 3-pointer by Hood kept Kilgore in front 55-50, but the lid slammed shut after that on the KC side and Loudermill took over.
She hit four free throws and a 3-pointer in the span of three minutes, with the triple giving Panola its first lead since late in the first period.
A 3-pointer by Mckenze Brown ended a 5:27 scoring drought for Kilgore and put KC back in front 58-57 with 1:11 left, but Loudermill knocked down a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and the Fillies put things away at the free throw line down the stretch.
Loudermill finished with 25 points and six rebounds for Panola, scoring 15 in the fourth period. Nya Harmon added 12, Sam-Grant six, Bineta Diatta five, Javia Brooks four, Destiny burton three, Jalia Redd two and Sharayah Johnson one.
The Lady Rangers were paced by Hood with 17 points. Henderson was close behind with 16. Brown finished and Dunn finished with seven apiece, Thomas five, Tara Kessner four and Tara Green two. Kessner and Brown both grabbed six rebounds.