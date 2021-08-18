The Panola Fillies don’t have long to get ready for a brutal conference race, but veteran head coach Nicole McCray believes her team will reach its full potential quickly.
The journey starts on Friday for the Fillies, who are scheduled to play five matches over a two-day span at the Lee College Invitational in Baytown. After that’s it’s three matches at the Bulldog Bash at Clarendon College next weekend and then a jump right into Region XIV Conference action.
“We play everyone in conference at home and away this year, and this is one of the toughest conferences in the country,” said McCray, who is 38-15 in two seasons back at Panola (145-65 overall) after spending six seasons at White Oak High School.
“We start conference play in August, which isn’t normal, but it is what it is.”
The Fillies are scheduled to face Dallas College-Cedar Valley and Dallas College-Mountain View on Friday and then take on Dallas College-Eastfield, Cisco and Dallas College-North Lake on Saturday at the Lee College Invitational.
The conference opener is set for Aug. 31 at home against Wharton, which joins Coastal Bend, Tyler, Lee, Trinity Valley, Victoria College, Blinn, Navarro and the Fillies in making up the Region XIV Conference.
Blinn is ranked No. 6, Tyler No. 9 and Navarro No. 13 in the preseason NJCAA poll.
Panola is coming off an 8-5 season (6-3 in conference) that was moved to the spring thanks to COVID-19. McCray will return three players from the spring roster – Kristen Stewart of Carthage, Erin Perez of Corpus Christi and Cassidy Cole of Hallsville.
Rounding out the roster will be Vitoria Mattos of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Kyndle Todd of Rockwall, Luisa Hoffmann of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Izabely Benjamin of Sao Goncalo Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tamara Chavez of Lima, Peru, Ana Carolina Melo of Sau Paulo, Brazil, Andressa Ribeiro Soares of Osasco, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Leticia Cazzoni Correa of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Mallu Cardoso of Iquape, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
“We’re young. We only have three returnees, but after these two weeks I’m pleased with where we are as a team,” McCray said. “I think our defense is playing pretty well right now, but we still have a lot of things to work on. I think once we put it all together, we can have a special year. We’ll face some great competition this weekend, and that will give us a good idea where we stand and what we need to work on.”
NOTES: Following the home contest against Wharton, the Fillies will be on the road until Sept. 13 against Trinity Valley … Five of Panola’s seven conference matches in October will be played at home … McCray is a former Pine Tree standout who went on to have a Hall of Fame career at the University of Florida. She Coached at Panola from 2008-2012, and led the Fillies to their first NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament in 2009. McCray coached at White Oak High School for six seasons, carving out a 183-61 record there before returning to Panola in 2019 and leading the Fillies to a 30-10 record.