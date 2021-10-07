CARTHAGE — If the Panola College volleyball team wanted any hopes of still winning a Region XIV conference title, Wednesday’s game was a must-win.
Against Tyler — the No. 12-ranked team in the country — Panola knew they would have their hands full, especially after sweeping them a month ago in Tyler.
One month later and things remained the same, the Fillies withstood everything the Apaches fired at them and Panola came out victorious in a sweep with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 victory in front of a packed and boisterous gym.
“Tonight was a total team effort,” Panola Coach Nicole McCray said. “We have definitely been getting better and defensively Erin Perez stepped up big for us. We were able to stay in system and find some kills against a great team.”
Perez, who had a match-high 24 digs, even made an amazing dig from her butt and the Fillies were able to carry on and win the point sending the crowd into a frenzy.
“I tripped on my foot,” Perez said of her epic and successful dig from her butt. “But I knew I still had to pick up that ball. It just came right in my platform, thank god.”
Tamara Chavez had nine kills and three aces, Izabely Benjamin had seven kills, Cassidy Cole had six kills, Luisa Hoffman had eight blocks and three kills and setter Vitoria Mattos dished out 28 assists with 12 digs for the Fillies.
Panola (20-3 overall, 9-2 conference) made won the first set with relative ease, winning seven of the first nine points and never trailing.
The second set was a seesaw for the first 12 points as the teams were tied 6-6 and had five ties up in the second set at that point.
Slowly but surely, Panola took a 10-8 lead and kept building it up and didn’t allow Tyler to get within three points after taking a 14-11 lead.
The Fillies’ defense was just on and that started in the back row led by Perez.
“That’s my girl, that’s the best libero I’ve ever had in my life,” Cole said. “She’s going to go places. I trust that girl with my whole back row, she’s amazing.”
On High School Night, Panola definitely put on not just an amazing defensive show but an extremely impressive offensive showing, namely freshman from Peru Tamara Chavez.
Chavez with her extremely high one-handed ball toss and extremely powerful serve, whipped the crowd into a frenzy on each of her serves.
“The atmosphere was great,” Perez said. “We definitely need our fans there to encourage us, it really brings energy and motivation.”
Cole added: “After seeing that, I know they want to come to Panola.”
In the final set after an 8-8 tie, the Fillies won six of the next seven points and never allowed the Apaches to get within five points the rest of the match.
Tyler (14-8, 5-5) got swept the previous night to conference leading and No. 3-ranked Blinn in Brenham.
Currently Panola sits in second place and two games behind Blinn.
Navarro has a several conference games to make up because they were postponed due to COVID-19 and currently have a 4-2 record in conference play.
Right now Panola is enjoying a bit of a home stand after traveling all across the state in September.
“Yes finally, September was rough with travel,” McCray said of the travel schedule. “We’ve been enjoying playing at home these last few games. “Every game is a battle in our conference, so we have to take it one game at a time. Our focus tonight was on TJC and now it’s on Lee.”
McCray really wanted to say how appreciative she and the team are to the Panola student section and the high schools that came out.
“We appreciated all the high schools that came and packed the gym,” McCray said. “We’ve played in tough gyms, but for us to have that kind of crowd at home it brings even more excitement to our kids. For us to get that win brings even more confidence towards our team.”
Panola will host Lee on Tuesday at 6 p.m.