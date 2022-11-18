Meagan Leggett played for Tommy Aldridge and the Longview Lady Lobos, and as soon as she got the chance she decided to honor her former coach.
That chance comes Monday when the Longview Lady Lobos host the first Aldridge Legacy Thanksgiving Classic - a two-day event featuring 13 total games.
"My goal, every day I show up to work, is to honor coach Aldridge's legacy and the Lady Lobo traditions he worked so hard to maintain over the entire course of his career," said Leggett, who helped lead Longview to a 67-5 record in her final two seasons as a Lady Lobo.
"He truly loved Lady Lobo basketball, and his passion and dedication to his athletes, to LISD and to the game was evident to everyone. I am beyond thankful for his influence on my high school playing career at Longview, and this Thanksgiving tournament is just another way to honor him and his legacy. We're looking forward to hosting some great JV and varsity girls basketball games."
Seven games are set for Monday, with Tyler Legacy's JV taking on the Longview JV at 10 a.m. at the PE Gym and a varsity game between Pleasant Grove and Winnsboro at 10 a.m. at Lobo Coliseum.
Remaining games Monday have Legacy JV vs. Winnsboro JV (PE Gym) and Center varsity vs. Hughes Springs varsity (Lobo Coliseum) at noon, Longview varsity vs. Pleasant Grove varsity (Lobo Coliseum) at 2 p.m., Longview JV vs. Athens JV (Lobo Coliseum) at 4 p.m. and Longview varsity vs. Athens varsity (Lobo Coliseum) at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, games are Pleasant Grove JV vs. Legacy JV (PE Gym) and Longview JV vs. Winnsboro JV (Lobo Coliseum) at 10 a.m., Center varsity vs. Pleasant Grove varsity (Lobo Coliseum) at noon, Center JV vs. Pleasant Grove JV (Lobo Coliseum) at 2 p.m., Center JV vs. Longview JV 9 (Lobo Coliseum) at 4 p.m. and Longview varsity vs. Center varsity (Lobo Coliseum) at 6 p.m.
Aldridge started the Lady Lobos basketball program and coached at Longview for 32 seasons - winning 25 district titles, compiling 19 30-win seasons, winning one state title and compiling a 908-180 record as the team's head coach.
He led the Lady Lobos to a 39-0 record and a Class 5A state title during the 1983084 season, earning a mythical national runner-up finish. His 1982083 and 1996-97 teams advanced to the state semifinals, and 14 other teams reached the regional semifinals. Just two Lady Lobo teams under Aldridge failed to make the playoffs - the inaugural team in 1978-79 and the 2004-2005 teams - and all 32 of his teams compiled winning seasons.
Aldridge finished his coaching career with a 967-213 record, including three seasons at Union Grove.
Leggett earned first team all-state honors for Longview as a junior and senior. She set a national record for free throw percentage as a junior, and as a senior she averaged 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and led the nation by hitting 88.4 percent of her free throws. She also led Class 5A with 96 made 3-pointers as a senior and 91 as a junior.
Leggett ended her career with 72 consecutive double-doubles.