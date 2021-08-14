The scoreboard in a scrimmage is almost as useless as a lifeguard at the pool during Olympic swimming competition, so Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffis didn't spend much time talking about the score of his team's first scrimmage on Friday against Wills Point.
Execution and players stepping up to own positions were the key things Griffis and his staff wanted to see on Friday, and the Panthers got high marks in both areas.
"I was proud of how the kids played," Griffis said. "Our core values are to be physically and mentally tough, and I was impressed with how physical we played last night. It was impressive for the first scrimmage. We made some mental errors, but the great thing about that, is those are fixable."
For the record, the Panthers outscored Wills Point 6-1. Spring Hill's number ones outscored Wills Point 2-0 and the twos outscored Wills Point 2-1 in the controlled portion. The Panthers held a 2-0 edge in the live part of the practice.
"Big shout out to my offensive coordinator, Colton Traylor," Griffis said. "It's hard to single anyone out, but all of the skill kids played well. We had 15 different skill kids touch the ball. The kids were great about it. They are selfless, and the energy on the sidelines was great."
The Spring Hill touchdowns came on runs of one and eight yards by Devaunte Powers, 67 yards by Carson Tidwell, three yards by Eric Morrow and one yard by Jordan Jones to go along with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Zane Mason to Austin Bell.
Defensively, Griffis said Powers and Brooks Hill at linebacker, Cameron Webb up front and safeties Emory Allen and Tidwell turned in solid games.
"They (Wills Point) run a Wing T on offense," Griffis said. "We didn't game plan for it. We lined the kids up for a few minutes in practice, but the kids went out and played great defense. That was good to see."
Griffis said a couple of players on the offensive and defensive lines were held out due to minor injuries, but that opened the door for some young players to get a look from the coaches.
"We played four new guys up front, and those guys have been the most improved group on the team the last two weeks," he said. "They did a fantastic job last night, be we need for them to keep improving each day."
The Panthers will scrimmage Mount Vernon at home on Friday, with the varsity scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m.