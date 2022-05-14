It was just a matter of time before longtime golfer Lauren Fisher qualified for the University Interscholastic League state golf tournament. The Longview High School sophomore finally checked that box in 2022, and is actively preparing for her first appearance.
Fisher will travel to Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club, so she can participate in this week’s Class 5A state golf tournament. She is scheduled to tee off from hole 10 at 8 a.m. on Monday, and will play Cedar Park senior Briana LeMaire and Bastrop senior Lindsey Hastings throughout round one. She and the field will then return to the same venue to finish the event on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely exciting because I wanted to go last year as a freshman,” said Fisher. “It was a goal for me. I definitely feel accomplished.”
Fisher had an early start in golf, so she expected a lot from herself once the time came to join the Longview High School golf program during the 2020-2021 school year.
“I have been playing since fifth grade,” Fisher said of her long golf career. “I had a lot of help from my parents and coaches, so it set me up for high school.”
Fisher quickly made a name for herself, and her notable freshman performances caught the eyes of others.
Her first high school season took her all the way to the Class 5A Region II tournament, but it was also one stop short of the end-of-year state tournament. So, she made it a priority to polish up a couple areas of her game by the time she was a sophomore.
“I was pretty close last year,” said Fisher. “It put more drive in me to make sure that I made it this year.”
“I wanted to improve on a lot of things, and work on my short game,” she added. “Get up and down more, focus on making putts and reading putts better, and cut out double bogeys.”
The time and effort definitely paid off because plenty of results followed. That started with the drop of her season stroke average from 81 to 75 between year one and year two of her high school tenure. She then won the 2022 District 15-5A individual championship with a pair of 71 rounds before following that up with her career goal.
She produced rounds of 77 and 75 at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club to finish fifth at the Class 5A Region II tournament on April 20 and 21, and qualify for the 2022 Class 5A state golf tournament.
“She had a great year as a freshman,” said Longview head golf coach Michael Palmer. “She was capable of shooting in the 70’s. I knew what the target was at regionals [this year]. If she could shoot mid to low 70’s, she would have a chance to go to state. She achieved and did it.”
Fisher has finally reached a critical moment in her high school career, but she plans to maximize this week’s opportunity to better prepare herself for return trips in the future.
“It’ll be fun experience, and something I’ll remember,” said Fisher. “I will try my best, but also learn from the people around me. See the other competition, and how I rack up next to other people across the state.”