Hallsville celebrated the high school careers of five of its athletes and launched the next stage of their lives during the latest signing day ceremony at its coliseum on Tuesday morning.
Golfer Kinley Pessel and cheerleader Mylie Anderson will continue to wear purple because they signed a national letter of intent to become Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.
Pessel headlined her time in Hallsville with trips to the University Interscholastic League Class 5A golf tournaments in 2021 and 2022, and will aim for another advancement to the final tournament of the year when she hits the links for the upcoming 2023 Class 5A Region II event at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club between April 17 and 18.
“She kinda put us on the map,” Hallsville golf coach Scott Mitchell said of what Pessel has meant to his program. “We’ve had a lot of great players that have come before her. But to go to the state tournament two years in a row, and get a chance to [possibly] go back her senior year and make it three in a row, that’s phenomenal. There are not a lot of girl players that are golfers that have developed the skill level that she has, so she has been outstanding for our program.”
At the same time, Anderson stood out as a NCA All-American and a contributor for multiple Hallsville cheer competition wins.
“She has always been great at everything,” Hallsville cheer coach Ronnelle Bridges said of Anderson’s high school career. “Her flying, tumbling and stunting, just whatever she’s doing.”
Two of their counterparts decided to stay close to home. Tennis player Anatole Hurta chose LeTourneau University in Longview, while fisherman Logan Clark will head to East Texas Baptist University in Marshall.
Hurta has found success wherever she’s been. She made the most of her short two-year stint as a Hallsville Ladycat by earning a fourth-place finish in the recent girls doubles event at the District 15-5A tennis meet, and was also a member of a bi-district championship-winning team tennis squad during her time with the program. Prior to that, she won the singles district championship as an Elysian Fields freshman in 2020.
“It has been incredibly special,” Hallsville tennis coach Larry Hurta said of the opportunity to experience his daughter’s high school success up close. “To do that and change schools a couple times is really hard, and to be out of the class so much is very difficult. She’s done great.”
Clark, meanwhile, set a new standard for his Hallsville ISD program.
“This is our very first angler to sign with a college,” Hallsville fishing team sponsor Roxanne Gipe said of Clark. “He has worked extremely hard. I like that I’ve had him since junior high.”
Bobcat Belle Audra Nance wrapped up the quintet of signees by securing her spot as a big city-bound dancer at Dallas Baptist University. Her roles on national championship and state title-winning teams helped prepare her for the next stop on her journey.
“We’re very proud of her,” Hallsville drill team director Kathryn Calaway said of Nance. “Not only for all her dance titles and accolades, but also her work ethic and character. She truly deserves to go on to the next level because of everything she has put into it.”
SFA will face Abilene Christian University, California Baptist University, Grand Canyon University, Seattle University, Southern Utah University, Tarleton State University, The University of Texas at Arlington, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Utah Tech University, and Utah Valley University in NCAA Division I Western Athletic Conference athletic competition when Pessel and Anderson start their college careers in Nacogdoches.
LeTourneau and ETBU are both linked with fellow NCAA Division III American Southwest Conference members Concordia University Texas, Hardin-Simmons University, Howard Payne University, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, and University of the Ozarks.
Dallas Baptist University is currently a member of NCAA Division II’s Lone Star Conference along with Angelo State University, Cameron University, Eastern New Mexico University, Lubbock Christian University, Midwestern State University, Oklahoma Christian University, St. Edward’s University, St. Mary’s University, Texas A&M International University, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, The University of Texas at Tyler, The University of Texas Permian Basin, Texas Woman’s University, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, West Texas A&M University, and Western New Mexico University.