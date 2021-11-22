Five Kilgore College Rangers earned first team honors, and 17 more Rangers were either second team or honorable mention selections on Monday with the release of the 2021 Southwest Junior College Football Conference All-Conference Team.
Receiver Cassius Allen, offensive lineman Wallace Unamba, defensive lineman Maurice Westmoreland, linebacker Keith Harris and defensive back Moses Alexander were first team picks for Kilgore.
Unamba anchored an offensive line that helped the Rangers produce 542.9 yards (198.6 rushing, 344.2 passing) and 31.1 points per game.
Allen caught 40 passes for 687 yards and six touchdowns. Westmoreland finished with 29 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups. Alexander had 21 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups and Harris racked up 112 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a blocked kick.
New Mexico Military Institute offensive lineman Tyron Webber, a 6-4, 295-pound freshman, was named the league's Most Valuable Player after helping clear the patch for NMMI's offense to average 417.9 yards (274.7 rushing, 143.2 passing) and 40.5 points per game.
NMMI running back Anthony Grant was the conference's offensive MVP after rushing for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns on 181 carries, and Tyler linebacker Xavier Benson was the league's defensive MVP after recording 109 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Qua Gray, Navarro; Receiver: Cassius Allen, Kilgore; Jeremiah Aaron, Navarro; Karl Reynolds, Navarro; Cam Camper, Trinity Valley; Tight end: Logan Compton, NMMI; Running back: Anthony Grant, NMMI; Joshua Berry, Blinn; Line: Wallace Unamba, Kilgore; Tyron Webber, NMMI; Joe Taase, NMMI; Trent Pullen, Blinn; Center: Max Johnson, NEO; PK: Matthew O'Brien, Tyler; Alex Lopez, Navarro; Return specialist: Kory King, TVCC
DEFENSE
Line: Maurice Westmoreland, Kilgore; Kamaurja Kenney, TVCC; Bryton Thompson, Blinn; Damien Lowery, NEO; Linebacker: Keith Harris, Kilgore; Xavier Benson, Tyler; David Powers, Cisco; Jacob Berry, TVCC; Darius Moore, NEO; Back: Moses Alexander, Kilgore; Kobe Savage, Tyler; Bobby Crosby, Cisco; C.J. Bosket, Navarro; Punter: Kaleb Cue, Cisco; Deep snapper: Tim Soules, Cisco
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Diego Pavia, NMMI; Receiver: Marquese Pearson, Kilgore; Jeremiah Cooley, Tyler; Quenton Lee, Navarro; Justin Hammond, Cisco; Tight End: Bo Estes, NEO; Running back: Isaiah Robinson, Navarro; Ashuan Dingle, Tyler; Line: Rod Chaney, Kilgore; Romello Watson, Kilgore; Kamon Bradford, Navarro; Elias DeLeon, Cisco; Kobe Sixkiller, NEO; Center: Juwaun Singletary, Navarro; Return specialist: Jremiah Aaron,Navarro
DEFENSE
Line: Charles Hill, Kilgore; Marcus Wiser, Kilgore; Kaghen Roach, Blinn; Will Latu, Cisco; Linebacker: Daryl Minor, Tyler; Ed Jones, Cisco; Nate Dyman, Blinn; Back: Jordan Moore, Kilgore; C.J. McClendon, NEO; Justice Ugochukwu, Blinn; Jayden Oliver, NMMI; Punter: James Allen, NEO; Deep snapper: Collin Brown, Blinn; Hunter Chambers, NMMI
HONORABLE MENTION
Kilgore: Joe Hearvy, TE; Willie McCoy, WR; Zeek Freeman, WR; Bryson Norris, OL; Colby Hebert, Center; Kadarion Johnson, DL; Kylan Guidry, DL; Fred Hill, LB; Tristan Driggers, DB; Demarcus Crosby, DB