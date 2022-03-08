When former Hughes Springs High School multi-sport standout Shelby Shelton took over as head coach of the Paris Junior College softball program a year ago, she didn't discuss polls or rankings.
Shelton preached changing the overall culture of the program, knowing the wins, polls and rankings would eventually take care of themselves.
On Monday, she was forced to talk about the polls with her team when Paris jumped into the latest NJCAA rankings at No. 20 - the first time a Paris softball team has ever been ranked.
Shelton's message, however, didn't change.
"Last week we received some votes for the first time, but we weren't in the top 20," said Shelton, who starred on the softball diamond and basketball court at Hughes Springs. "It broke Monday on Twitter and social media, so the kids knew about it. After practice, I did bring it up. I wanted them to understand it's a really big honor to be in the poll, but it has never been a goal of mine to be ranked. We haven't talked about it before, so I just reminded them we have a lot of goals in front of us, and that needs to be our focus."
Paris went 6-17-1 during a 2020 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelton came on board as the team's new head coach for the 2021 season, and Paris finished 24-25 overall and 11-13 in the Region XIV Conference - winning one game at the regional tournament.
This year's squad won its first five games of the season and has won five of its last six to take a 17-5 record into today's scheduled double header at home against Western Texas.
"After year one, we really felt good about the culture of the program and the fact the players knew what our expectations were and how we wanted to do things," Shelton said. "We had a good core group of returners coming back, and we were able to add some talent through our recruiting class. That combination of talent and the culture we've been able to establish is why we've had some success so far."
Shelton was an All East Texas performer in basketball and softball at Hughes Springs. As a senior, she averaged 18.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 4.3 assists and 2.1 blocks on the basketball court and hit .547 with a home run, 51 RBI, nine triples, 18 doubles, 34 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 10 attempts on the softball diamond.
She played softball at Howard College and UT-Tyler and started her coaching career at Howard College. She took over at Paris after spending a year as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech.
Following Wednesday's twinbill against Western Texas, it's time for conference play, and Paris will open at home on Saturday against Northeast Texas Community College. Shelton's message to her team on Monday was a simple reminder of the work that still needs to be done.
"When conference play starts, everyone is 0-0 again," Shelton said.