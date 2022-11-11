Former Kilgore College standout Saudia Roundtree is one of 12 finalists for induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
The announcement was made at halftime of a televised game on Friday between South Carolina and Maryland.
The Class of 2023 will be selected from the 12 finalists and announced on Sunday, Nov. 27 at halftime of ABC's broadcast of the Phil Knight Invitational championship game. The induction ceremony is set for April 29 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Roundtree played at Kilgore College from 1992-1994 and helped lead the Lady Rangers to the 1993 National Junior College Athletic Association national title.
She was named to the 1993-94 WBCA Junior College All-America Team and was 1993-94 WBCA National Junior College Player of the Year after averaging 26.2 points per game during KC's title run.
Roundtree transferred to the University of Georgia after her KC career ended, and in 1996 and she was a two-time first team All-SEC honoree at Georgia and a member of the 1995-96 WBCA Division I All-America Team.
She led Georgia to the 1995-96 SEC title and consecutive NCAA Final Four appearances.
Roundtree was inducted into the Kilgore College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.
Joining Roundtree as finalists this year are coach Brian Agler, veteran player Cathy Boswell, contributor Donna Lopiano, official Lisa Mattingly, coach Carolyn Peck, coach Sue Phillips, player Crystal Robison, coach Mary "Roonie" Scovel and player Lindsay Whalen.
Agler is the winningest professional women's basketball coach (308-220), winning four titles as head coach of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm and the ABL's Columbus Quest. He had a 248-135 record as a college coach.
Boswell was a standout at Illinois State and was a member of Team USA gold medalists at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
Lopiano was director of Women's Athletics at the University of Texas from 1975-1992 and was CEO of the Women's Sports Foundation from 1992-2007.
Mattingly, a 33-year official, officiated in 10 NCAA Women's Final Four championship games and seven semifinals as well as the WNBA League Championship Series from 2000-2007 and the WNBA League Finals from 2002-2006.
Peck coached at Purdue from 1997-99, the Orlando Miracle from 1999-01 and the University of Florida from 2002-07, leading Purdue to the 1999 NCAA national title.
Phillips won two consecutive gold medals with Team USA and added a gold medal as head coach of the 2021 U16 FIBA Americas Championship team. She spent 27 years as head coach at the high school level, carving out a 692-128 record.
Robison was a six time WNBA All-Star and was voted to the list of WNBA Top 15 Players of All-Time in 2011.
Scovel coached at Gulf Coast State College from 1996-2012 and again from 2014 to the present and has a record of 622-87. Her teams won 90 straight games between the 2000-04 seasons, and she led squads to six NJCAA national titles and 18 conference titles.
Whalen helped lead Minnesota to an 80-43 record in four seasons, and was a three-time WNBA world champion, an All-WNBA First Team pick three times and a WNBA all-star four times.