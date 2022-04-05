Morgan High will always hold a special place in the hearts of White Oak volleyball fans as a player after helping lead the Ladynecks to a Class 2A state championship back in 2010.
She hopes to earn a spot in their hearts as a coach after being selected to take over the program following the retirement of longtime coach Carolee Musick.
"This is my first head coaching job when it comes to the varsity level, and to be able to do that in White Oak is special to me," said High, who spent this past season as an assistant for the Ladynecks under Musick.
"Having one year as coach Musick's assistant under my belt helps me get to know the girls and to see how coach did things. I'm excited to bring my own drills and style here, but at the same time keeping up with the habits and the culture she created."
High recorded 1,459 digs, 807 kills and 217 aces in her final three seasons at White Oak, and the Ladynecks were 172-6 in her four seasons on the varsity squad.
She was a key player on the 2010 Class 2A state championship team, recording 39 digs in a state semifinal win over Bushland and 23 digs in the state title match against Poth as White Oak carved out a 46-1 record. She finished her senior season with 488 digs, 166 kills, 88 aces and 14 assists.
"This is my hometown. This is probably my dream job," High said. "I think I can relate to the girls and let them know I played here. It (White Oak) means a lot to me, and it should mean a lot to them."
Musick will retire at the end of the school year with an 822-251 record overall an a 648-146 record at White Oak. The Ladynecks advanced to the UIL State Tournament six times under Musick, reaching the Final Four in 1999, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Her final team finished 38-3 and advanced to the regional tournament, and she said she knows she's leaving the program in good hands.
"It's always been a goal of mine to turn the program over to one of my ex-athletes, and being able to do that makes me feel much better about my decision to retire," Musick said.
High played four seasons at Texas Woman's University in Denton. She was team captain in 2014, earned the program's Jo Kuhn Leadership Award in 2014 and 2015, was a first team All-Conference (Lone Star Conference) selection in 2014, a second team pick in 2013 and an honorable mention pick in 2011.
The former Ladyneck standout was varsity assistant volleyball coach at Lewisville High School in 2016, and then moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she coached at a 6A high school and also coached a club team for three seasons. Her 17s club team won a national title in 2019.