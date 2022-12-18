Former Longview Lobo standout Haynes King will next suit up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
King announced a few weeks ago he would leave Texas A&M and enter the transfer portal, and on Sunday his father - Lobo head football coach and athletic director John King - confirmed his son's decision to transfer to Georgia Tech.
Haynes graduated from Texas A&M on Dec. 16 as a business management major with a minor in sports management.
Georgia Tech finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.
King, who was named the starting quarterback for the Aggies prior to both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2021 season and split time with two other quarterbacks — LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman — this past season.
King finished his Aggie career completing 128 of 226 passes for 1,579 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions to go along with 41 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown in 10 games played.
At Longview, King compiled a 37-2 record as a starting quarterback. In 39 games, he completed 436 of 726 passes for 7,726 yards, 86 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while rushing for 1,311 yards and 20 touchdowns on 148 attempts. He also caught one touchdown pass.
As a junior in 2018, King helped lead the Lobos to the program’s first state championship in 81 years. King passed for 3,667 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions and went 16 of 27 for 423 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 65 rushing yards and one TD in the Lobos’ 35-34 win over Beaumont West Brook in the Class 6A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Lobos were 16-0 in 2018, and King passed for 1,926 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a senior in an 11-1 season for Longview.