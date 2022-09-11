Former Longview Lobo Reid Russell made a name for himself on the baseball diamond, and he’s starting to make enough noise in long drive competitions to win events in another sport.
Russell found an early calling in baseball, and excelled enough in the sport to play for Tyler Junior College and Lamar University, and get drafted by the Houston Astros in the 33rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He ultimately played for both the Tri-City ValleyCats and Greeneville Astros in the minor leagues.
When he wasn’t playing baseball, he enjoyed hitting the links for a round of golf. During that time, he found some commonalities between the role of a batter hitting a baseball and a golfer launching a shot.
“There are definitely similarities,” Russell said of baseball and golf. “I feel like any rotational sport when you get down to the bones of it is pretty similar. In golf, you’re hitting the ball off the ground, and baseball you’re hitting the ball that’s coming at you. But, it’s essentially the same swing.”
When his first career came to an end, those connections helped him make the move to Professional Long Drivers Association events in 2021 and 2022.
“Last year was my first year,” Russell said of the start of his competitive long drive career. “I always hit the ball far, and I wanted to try it out. I showed up last year and did pretty well. I didn’t win any tournaments, but I knew I was close. And this year, I just had to put it all together. Finally, I got it done.”
His sports success continued when he produced several semifinalist results on the long drive circuit before his first win on Aug. 27. He advanced to the final round of the Rockwell Blast at Lakeside Golf Course in West Bountiful, Utah, and slammed a career-best 460-yard shot to earn the Open Champion title at the event, but it took an unusual path to reach that point.
“I hit the shots I needed to under pressure,” Russell said of the first win of his long drive career."
“I usually try to go out and give myself at least a day ahead of time to get acclimated because unfortunately none of [the events] are close by, so it’s having to catch a flight all across the country," he added. "But this past time, my wife and I caught the red eye flight and got in about 2:30 or three in the morning before the tournament. I’ve been joking with people. Maybe that’s the difference. I just need to be completely tired, show up, and hope for the best.”
That qualified him for the PLDA World Championships at the Mesquite Sports and Events Complex in Nevada between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1. He’s excited about building on his recent momentum, and being among the world’s best 128 competitors.
“The world championship is kinda the Super Bowl of our sport,” said Russell. “The ultimate goal is to win that one. It could be a life-changing moment if you win that, with the prize money and sponsor endorsements. So, that’s obviously goal number one. And next year I’d like to win a couple more events.”
When Russell isn’t competing in long drive events, he is a business development specialist at MTX Surveying in Marshall. He may have a lot on his plate, but he’s definitely appreciative of all the situations that he’s been placed in.
“It is tough at times,” Russell said of balancing everything that he’s involved in. “I travel quite a bit for work with MTX. They’re great and very supportive of me. But, in saying that, I don’t have the luxury that some of the [long drive] guys do, where they’re able to train hours and hours a day, and they’re able to go out two or three days early to get recouped and rested. I make it work. I just enjoy doing it, so I’m going to keep doing it as long as that’s the case.”