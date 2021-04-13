Reid Russell isn’t sure when it happened, but at some point in his life the former Longview Lobo baseball standout developed a desire to punish any sort of ball — football, baseball or golf ball — put in front of him.
Russell, a Punt, Pass and Kick champion as a 14-15 year-old and a deep threat each time he stepped into the batter’s box on a baseball diamond, has found a new passion.
Launching golf balls into space.
“Everyone gives me a hard time, but I guess anything having to do with a ball. ...I just fell in love with it. The long drive is the home run derby of golf, so I guess it was just second nature to me.”
Russell is already making a name for himself on the Professional Long Drivers Association circuit after only a few events. This coming weekend, he’ll compete in the Bluff City Shootout in Memphis, Tennessee.
A Business Development specialist for MTX Surveying in Marshall, Russell said he stumbled into his new sport by accident.
“We go to a bunch of oil and gas scrambles and tournaments,” he said. “At one in Houston, they always have a long drive guy set up hitting, and I remember thinking that maybe I could hit it as far as that guy if I trained a little. I just though it would be fun to try.”
Russell, who trains at Nip It Golf and Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview, went to an amateur event in North Carolina to see how he compared to other golfers, and things took off from there.
“I did pretty well, and some people told me I needed to try to qualify for a pro tournament, and I did. The next weekend in Mesquite, Nevada, I tied for fifth. It was pretty cool. I turned some heads since I was a complete newcomer.
At PLDA events, competitors are given six balls in two minutes and 30 seconds to try and achieve the longest drive possible. A “qualified drive” must land and come to rest within the grid boundaries. Minimum yardage for qualification is 280 yards in the open division.
Russell, who has hit a ball 420 yards in a simulator, had a 389-yard blast at the Nevada event.
Hitting balls a great distance is nothing new for Russell, but most of his damage was done in baseball.
As a senior Longview Lobo, he hit .362 with eight home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 36 RBI. He played two seasons at Tyler Junior College, and hit .285 with eight home runs and 44 RBI as a sophomore to help the Apaches to back-to-back national titles.
Russell transferred to Lamar University in Beaumont, and hit .354 with 18 home runs, nine doubles and 62 RBI as a junior — earning Southland Conference Hitter of the Year honors and earning a spot in the TD Ameritrade College Home run Derby in Omaha, Nebraska — site of the College World Series. He advanced to the semifinals in that event, missing the finals by one long ball.
Russell hit .317 with 10 home runs, 13 doubles and 43 RBI as a senior at Lamar, and was selected by the Houston Astros in the 33rd round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft. He played with the Tri-City Valley Cats in the New York/Penn League and the Greenville Astros of the Appalachian League in a brief pro career before entering the business world.
The former Lobo said he has no regrets about not making it to the “show” in baseball, calling being drafted and playing in the Minors a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
But, he does have one regret when it comes to his athletic career.
“I didn’t play golf in high school. I wish I had been able to. I enjoy it, but unfortunately, golf and baseball are both in the spring,” he said. “I grew up playing golf with my dad. I can’t say I was ever any good at it until I got done with baseball.”
He’s making up for lost time by punishing golf balls.