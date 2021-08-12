Former Longview Lobo standout Chris Davis has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball in a statement released by the Baltimore Orioles.
In a statement released this morning, the 35-year-old Davis attributed the decision to end his baseball career to nagging injuries and a recent surgery.
“After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today,” the statement said. “I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, The University of Maryland Children’s Hospital with whom I will continue to be involved following my retirement and, of course, Birdland. Thank you all for the many memories that I will cherish forever.
Davis, a first baseman, outfielder and DH, was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the fifth round in 2006 out of Navarro Junior College. He made his big league debut with the Rangers in 2008 then was traded three years later to the Orioles.
Davis had 33 homers and 85 RBIs with Baltimore in 2012, then led the majors in 2013 with 53 long balls and 138 RBIs. He slipped a bit the following season but rebounded in 2015 with 47 home runs and 117 RBIs.
That earned the Longview native the biggest contract — a $161 million, 7-year agreement — in franchise history, but his power numbers dwindled in each of the following three seasons.