Trent Williams wears No. 71 on his San Francisco 49ers jersey, but the former Longview Lobo standout made a little history this week when he earned a new number.
Williams can now boast a 99 after EA Sports, developer of the popular Madden video game franchise, informed the former Longview Lobo standout he will be the first offensive lineman in the game's history to join that exclusive club.
Last season, there were only five players who began the season as a 99 overall: Los Angels Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
The "99 Club" is a coveted honor for NFL players because it represents the highest rating a player can have on the video game.
Williams, 33, signed a six-year, $138 million extension with the 49ers after being traded to the team during the 2020 NFL draft in exchange for a 2020 third-round selection and a 2021 fifth-round pick.
The former Lobo played his college football at the University of Oklahoma and was drafted fourth overall in the 2010 draft by Washington.
He made seven straight Pro Bowls from 2012 to 2018, and added two more Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021.