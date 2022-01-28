Former Pine Tree High School multi-sport athlete Christy (Shipley) Gipson will be one of four former student-athletes inducted into the East Texas Baptist University Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Gipson will be joined by Gifford Whitehead (baseball), Leon Carter (men's basketball), and Johnnie "Hawk" Carter (men's basketball) will have their names enshrined as the 2022 class is honored.
Gipson was a four-year player for the ETBU softball team from 2004-07 and for three years (2004-06) for the ETBU volleyball team. She left her mark on the school, conference, and national record books during each of her four seasons of play at ETBU.
On the softball field, Gipson would amass two NFCA All-American awards, four NFCA First Team All-Region awards, named a CoSIDA Academic All-American, and was a 4-time All-ASC First Team awardee. She helped ETBU to the 2004 ASC Tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. One of her most impressive statistics, and one that still stands atop the NCAA Division III record books, is being the toughest player to strikeout.
In the 2006 season, she had a consecutive 151 plate appearances without being struck out. She holds the program record in at-bats (591), runs scored (189), hits (247), doubles (53), triples (21), and batting average (.418).
She graduated from ETBU in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in University Studies. After graduation, she would continue her education at the University of Texas-Tyler where she would obtain a second bachelor's degree in Nursing, a Master of Science in Nursing, and in 2016 would receive her Ph.D. in Nursing.
Gipson and her husband, Coby, have one daughter Camryn, and two sons, Connor and Casen.
Whitehead played four years of baseball for ETBU from 1997-2001 and graduated in 2002. His most illustrious season came in his senior season, 2001, when the Tigers went 30-15 overall and finished as the NCCAA National Runner-Up. He was named a NCCAA All-American and was the NCCAA National Pitcher of the Year.
In the ETBU record books today, he ranks first all-time in innings pitched (244) and strikeouts (234), second all-time in complete games (16), wins (27), and starts (40), and holds the single season record of 10 wins in one season. The two-time NCCAA All-American helped ETBU to three NCCAA National Tournament appearances in 1999, 2000, and 2001. He was named All-ASC East First Team in 2001 and Second Team in 2000 finishing with six career shutouts and a 3.95 ERA.
He graduated from ETBU in 2002 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and went on to teach and coach at Lockhart ISD from 2002-06, Huntsville ISD from 2006-07, and Montgomery ISD from 2007-13. In 2012, Gifford received a Master of Education in School Leadership from Sam Houston State University and would then transition his career into campus administration. For the last nine years he has served in administrative roles at Willis ISD and Montgomery ISD, where he currently serves as the Vice Principal at Lake Creek High School. He is married to Melanie (Bishop) Whitehead, also a 2002 ETBU graduate. They have three children, Abigail, Aleah, and Ashlynn.
Leon Carter grew up in Carthage, and first came to East Texas Baptist College in the fall of 1977 on a basketball scholarship. He would then go on to be a part of the Big State Conference championship team from the 1977-78 season, a championship the college had not seen in 25 years.
Upon his graduation from ETBC in 1980, he taught and coached at Karnack High School, where his Junior Varsity (JV) basketball team would be undefeated district champions that year. In 1983, he would continue his education at Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston, Texas, where he would obtain his J.D. in 1986.
Since then, Leon has served as an Assistant District Attorney for Dallas County, Assistant Attorney General for the State of Texas, and a partner with Jackson Walker, L.L.P. He currently serves as a partner in the Carter Arnett P.L.L.C. firm in Dallas, Texas.
Leon and his wife, Debra, met on the campus of ETBC in 1980 and have been together ever since. They have two children and two grandchildren. He and his family attend St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall.
Johnnie Carter first joined the Tiger Basketball team at East Texas Baptist College in 1971. Throughout his four-year career with the Tigers, he amassed a multitude of awards with his most impressive season coming in his final season, 1974-75. During that season he served as the team captain, was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year, and was also named to the Big State Conference All-Conference Team.
While not just a basketball star, Carter received the Who's Who in American Colleges/Universities in Poetry Award and the Era Reynolds Miller Creative Writing Award in 1975 and again in 1976. During 1975-76, he served as the Student Assistant Coach under Coach Jim Webb.
He would then graduate from ETBC in 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in All-Level Health and Physical Education and a minor in Secondary English Education. Following graduation from ETBC, Carter took over at Cushing ISD as the Head Boys Basketball Coach and English Teacher. He would hold that title for the 1976-77 season, before accepting a Graduate Assistantship position at Grambling State University, where he would earn his Master of Science in Sports Administration in 1980. He received a Master of Education in Educational Administration and Mid-Management Certification from Texas Southern University in 1993.
After leaving Grambling State, Carter spent the next 27 seasons in the coaching world with stops at Texas College, North Forest ISD, Aldine ISD, Lufkin ISD, and Alief ISD. In 2007, he took over at Aldine ISD as the Director of Athletic Services and would maintain that role until his retirement in 2014. Despite being retired from the day-to-day world of athletics, he continues to give back to Texas basketball by serving as the Assistant Director of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), with over 5,000 members, it is the second largest of its kind in the nation.
An award-winning poet and a member of the Poetry Society of Texas, he also has copyrighted contemporary gospel song lyrics registered with the United States Copyright Office.
Carter is married to Carmen (Singletary) Carter and resides in Humble, Texas and attends Fallbrook Church in Houston. He and Carmen have four children, La'Johna Carter, Michael Singletary, Robert Singletary, and Bianca Hampton.