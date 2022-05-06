FORNEY – The Longview Lobos lit up the scoreboard in last week’s 14-0 run-rule bi-district victory against rival Lufkin, but was slow out of the gate in Friday night’s 4-2 Class 5A Region II softball area round playoff series game one loss against Forney.
The Lady Lobos dropped their season record to 15-9-1, but have a chance to redeem themselves against the now-23-6-1 Lady Jackrabbits in Saturday’s 1 p.m. Game 2 at Longview High School. A Lobo win would force a series-deciding 7 p.m. Game 3 at Rains High School on Monday.
Forney enjoyed a strong start to the game. It began when starting pitcher Cailey Slade wrapped up a 1-2-3 top of the first inning with a pair of strikeouts, and ultimately finished the night with 10 punchouts.
“She’s a good pitcher,” Longview head softball coach Trevor Murphy said of Slade. “We need to shorten our swings [tomorrow], get the ball in play, and put some pressure on their defense.”
Kyler Sanders then drew a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first inning and advanced to third base on Chloe Good’s sacrifice groundout. But, Longview starting pitcher Reagan Rios got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts against Emma Boren and Abby Long. She ultimately earned eight punchouts in her six innings of work.
Sanders reached base with her second walk of the game in the bottom of the third inning, and later scored on Boren’s RBI double to give Forney the early 1-0 lead.
Forney earned three more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to grow its lead to 4-0. Slade walked and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Elisabeth Grethey. Jaeden Thrasher drove in Grethey with a RBI triple and scored on a throwing error that allowed Mary Newville to reach first and second base. Good then followed with an RBI single that scored Newville.
Slade retired the first 18 Longview batters she faced, but Kei Lister broke up the streak and perfect game opportunity with a lead-off infield single in the top of the seventh. She then stole second base and scored on Rios’ one-out RBI double.
Reagan Fleet followed with an RBI double that scored Rios, but the Lady Lobo comeback attempt fell short when Slade ended the game with a strikeout and a groundout.