Charles Foshee was recently promoted from White Oak assistant coach to head baseball coach, but this is not the first time that he’s been in this position.
The Carthage High School graduate and player on the Bulldogs’ 1994 Class 4A state semifinal baseball team started his long Texas high school coaching career as an Ore City assistant coach before he became the Rebels’ head coach in 2006.
A year later in 2007, he made the move to White Oak as an assistant coach, and remained in the role until he was handed the reins to lead the Roughnecks between 2011 and 2013.
Then, after a Kilgore head coaching tenure that featured a 70-64-3 record between 2014 and 2017, he returned to White Oak as an assistant coach in 2018, and is now back in a familiar position.
“I was very excited about the opportunity,” Foshee said of his most recent promotion. “I have been the head baseball coach [at White Oak] before. I left there to become the head baseball coach at Kilgore. Then, when my daughter Harper started kindergarten, I left Kilgore to come back to White Oak, and I have been there ever since.”
Foshee takes over for Skylar Stagner, who led White Oak’s baseball program to a 184-74-3 record during his head coaching tenure. The Roughnecks also wrapped up a 2022 Class 3A Region II semifinal playoff run with a 26-10 season record, and were a part of a bi-district series sweep against Harleton, a one-game area round win against Mineola, a regional quarterfinal series sweep against West Rusk, and a season-ending two-game defeat against Pottsboro in the fourth round of the postseason.
“Skylar decided that he wanted to go into administration,” Foshee said of what led to his latest head coaching job. “I know he’ll do a great job there too.”
A successful transfer of power is definitely expected for White Oak’s baseball program. That’s because Foshee and Stagner have worked together on two different occasions and have a similar approach to coaching. Stagner served as an assistant coach during Foshee’s first White Oak head coaching tenure, and Foshee later returned to work on Stagner’s staff the last couple of seasons.
“We’ve coached together for so long that we both have the same ideas for the program, and the same philosophies about things,” Foshee said of the bridge between him and Stagner.
White Oak players know what is expected from them, so they will need to follow Foshee’s direction from day one.
“I believe that if you’re good on the mound and on defense, you’re going to be in any game,” he said of a team focus during his upcoming head coaching tenure. “So, we put a lot of emphasis on that.”
“We’re still going to hit, but I also like to incorporate a lot of small ball,” he added. “I like the combination of being able to drive the ball gap to gap, but also laying the bunt down at any time. We’re going to stay aggressive on the base paths. My goal is to steal 100 bases every year. We’ve been able to accomplish that for several years.”
Stagner has turned his attention to becoming White Oak High School’s new assistant principal, but that hasn’t stopped him from helping his successor prepare for the 2023 baseball season.
“We talk daily,” Foshee said of his friend and colleague. “This year, he’s been helping me with the scheduling process. I’ve been out [of head coaching] for a few years, and I don’t have everybody’s [phone] number.”