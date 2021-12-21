Kilgore College defensive lineman Maurice Westmoreland headed up a group of four Rangers earning NJCAA DI Football All-America status on Tuesday with the release of the 2021 team.
Westmoreland earned first team honors, while teammate Moses Alexander was a second team selection and Wallace Unamba and Keith Harris picked up honorable mention honors.
Westmoreland recorded 29 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and four pass breakups for Kilgore in 2021.
Alexander, a defensive back, had 21 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.
Harris, a linebacker, recorded 112 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a blocked kick, and Unamba was a key blocker for a KC offense that averaged 542.9 yards and 33.2 points per game.
Several other players from the Southwest Junior College Football Conference were named to the All-America Team, including first team picks running back Anthony Grant and offensive lineman Tyrone Webber of national champion New Mexico Military Institute and Tyler linebacker Xavier Benson and Apache kicker Matthew O'Brien.
Second team picks were Navarro receiver Jeremiah Aaron, New Mexico Military tightend Logan Compton, NMMI offensive lineman Joseph Taase, Trinity Valley defensive lineman Kamaurja Kenney, Tyler defensive back Kobe Savage and Cisco punter Kaleb Cue.
Earning honorable mention status from the conference wee Navarro quarterback Qua Gray, Blinn running back Joshua Berry and Blinn defensive lineman Bryton Thompson.