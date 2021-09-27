New Diana Freshman Addison Ridge refused to play like a freshman last week, helping lead the Lady Eagles to a couple of key district wins.
For her efforts, Ridge has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Ridge finished the week with 41 digs, 26 kills, 23 assists and 11 service aces in wins over Gladewater (25-18, 25-15, 25-18) and Sabine (25-18, 2025, 25-13, 18-25, 15-8).
She had eight aces, eight kills, five assists and seven digs against Gladewater to open the week, and then filled the stat sheet with 34 digs, 18 kills, 18 assists and a couple of aces in the marathon match against Sabine.
The Lady Eagles will host Daingerfield tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in games played Sept. 20-25 (nominated by coaches):
Longview's Amirah Alexander had 36 digs and a kill in two matches.
Marshall's Isabella Emery finished the week with 36 digs, 68 serve receptions, four errors, a 2.31 serve receive rating on a 3.0 scale an one ace.
Gilmer's Kirsten Waller had 43 receptions, two assists, three blocks, 21 digs, 21 kills and nine service points.
White Oak's Lexi Baker recorded 32 kills, 16 digs, 20 receptions, 16 points and two aces in two matches.
Sabine's Ally Gresham recorded 14 aces, seven kills, three assists and 47 digs in two matches. She made no attack or digging errors.
Beckville's Avery Morris had 28 kills, 23 digs, three aces and three blocks in two matches. Amber Harris finished the week with 20 kills, 14 digs, an ace and a block, and Sophie Elliott had 72 assists, 11 digs and two aces.
Big Sandy's Calle Minter had 38 digs, seven kills, a block and 62 assists while going 36-for-38 from the service stripe with three aces.
TGCA RANKINGS
White Oak remained in the top spot in Class 3A with this week's release of the Texas girls Coaches Association rankings.
Harmony is No. 3, Wst Rusk No. 10 and Rains No. 14 in Class 3A. Beckville (No. 3 in 2A), Carthage (4 in 4A), Brownsboro (19 in 4A), Bullard (21 in 4A), Paris (23 in 4A) and Lufkin (13 in 5A) are the other ranked East Texas teams this week.
Joining White Oak at the top of the rankings are Crawford in 2A, Farmersville in 4A, Highland Park in 5A and Flower Mound in 6A.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Former Pine Tree High School all-state player Lindsey Mashe became UT-Tyler's all-time winningest volleyball coach when she recorded her 95th victory at the school over the weekend.
Mashe, in her sixth season at UT-Tyler, is also the top winner at her previous stop - compiling a 194-120 record in 10 seasons at East Texas Baptist University.
She played her college volleyball at Panola College and ETBU and was a head coach at the high school level for one season at Atlanta.
Beckville won twice last week to improve to 31-3 on the season, marking the ninth year in a row head coach Cherry Downs has won at least 30 games at the school.
After going 23-12 in her first season at Beckville back in 2012, the Ladycats have compiled records of 30-5, 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-4, 42-8, 36-14, 31-3 and the current 31-3 worksheet.