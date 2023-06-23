Longview-area youth made the most of their time with professional soccer coaches and athletes when they participated in the Cumbre Alta Futbol Camp between Monday and Friday this week, and others will have the opportunity to train with the group during an event in July.
Professional soccer club Casa Deportiva Cumbre Alta traveled from Quito, Ecuador to the United States for the second straight year, and will host a number of camps in Texas, Colorado, Louisiana and Oklahoma this summer.
“We started this community outreach youth program last year in Northwest Louisiana alongside Bossier High School,” said Cumbre Alta Futbol Camp missionary and organizer Matt Keifer. “We really just saw the need in the community.”
“We [also] saw a unique niche,” he added. “Not only for the kids to get out and get active, but really we know summer camps are expensive. We partner with a lot of great organizations and companies [like Longview ISD, Guerrero, Coca-Cola, Raising Cane’s and 1st Franklin Financial] that believe in community development, and really allow us to operate a quality camp for only 25 dollars [a] kid.”
Cumbre Alta’s partnership with Longview ISD provided the necessary setting for coaching and training at the Forest Park Middle School field this week, and allowed school access to escape the heat of the summer during morning breaks.
“We couldn’t do this without their partnership,” Keifer said of Longview ISD. “[It] allows us to use their great facilities. We get to use air conditioning, which is huge in the summer.”
“The communications department from Longview ISD reached out to us six months ago,” he added. “They really wanted us to come in, talked a lot about the [Longview] community and the passion and excitement about soccer, and giving families opportunities. It’s been a great relationship, and the response from the community has been tremendous.”
Cumbre Alta has made it a priority to grow the sport at its different stops, and Longview is no different. That’s why there will be a second soccer camp at the city’s Lear Park between July 5 and 8.
“[We want to] get more kids involved, and then give them opportunities to have fun while learning,” said Keifer. “If they’re constantly learning and trying to improve, but don’t have the fun aspect, they’re going to quit and get burned out. If we can make it as fun as possible, it keeps those kids engaged. As they keep going, they’re going to progress.”
That’s why the club leaned on the qualifications of its soccer professionals to bring the necessary experience and expertise to the camp, and teach skills and fundamentals to athletes in both English and Spanish.
“Each day, we run it a little bit different,” said Keifer. “We focus on different techniques and use different drills. Ball control one day, passing the next, and shooting another day.”
The camp’s coaches have made it a priority to learn from previous days, make the necessary adjustments, and perfect their craft to ensure that every session with youth soccer players is more productive than the last.
“Every single night, we have a meeting to see how we can improve [as coaches],” said Casa Deportiva Cumbre Alta assistant coach Francisco Souza. “From the first day until today, we are doing better. I think my group [of players] has improved a lot.”
That strategy will provide immediate and long-term benefits for a Longview-area soccer scene that continues to emphasize player development and growth.
“I think that they’re really good at explaining things and they’ve had a lot of experience with other professional players,” 14-year-old soccer camp participant Chandler Rotzler said of her experience this week. “The drills, you can tell that they thought them out and planned them out.”
“I have worked on footwork a little bit,” she added. “We also worked on passing long-distance and accuracy. I think it’s helped me control the ball better.”
Cumbre Alta players and coaches enjoy the results as much as the athletes, and are reminded daily why they chased a soccer career.
“There are players and coaches from both our men and women teams in Quito, Ecuador,” said Keifer. “It helps them to...remember learning the game when they were five years old, eight years old and 13 years old. It helps them have fun again, remember why they fell in the game, and be able to give back in a pretty cool setting.”