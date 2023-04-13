East Texas Homeschool Sports had to wait for its first breakout soccer athlete, so the organization made it a priority to celebrate the career of future LeTourneau University women’s soccer player Abbey Gallant during Wednesday night’s signing day ceremony at the New Covenant Church gym.
“She has been a leader of the team,” ETHS soccer head coach Kyle Laird said of Gallant. “There’s going to be a big void that we gotta fill this next season. She did an awesome job.”
Gallant grew up playing soccer between the ages of five and 15 in Kilgore, but ultimately aged out of the city league. She couldn’t find an immediate solution to continue her career, so she played basketball and volleyball at ETHS until she tore her Achilles and meniscus.
She didn’t know if she would ever be able to return to the pitch, but she loved the sport enough to push through the recovery process and continue to develop her soccer skills.
Her effort ultimately paid off because she served as an important senior leader on ETHS’ first spring soccer team in 2023, recorded over 100 saves against boys' team opponents, and helped the Chargers earn an 8-7-2 season record.
“I was super grateful for the opportunity that ETHS has given us, and for my coach,” said the goalkeeper Gallant. “I didn’t sit on the bench in any game, so he gave me all the playing time. The opportunity to play co-ed was also really good for me because we played against a lot of high school varsity boys teams. I feel like that really pushed me to the next level.”
Gallant was motivated to find a spot on a college roster next season, so she tracked down LeTourneau head women’s soccer coach Steve Lord.
She found a day that the men’s and women’s soccer teams were both playing matches on campus, and introduced herself once they crossed paths. That started a six-month recruitment process that ultimately resulted in the opportunity that she always dreamed about.
“It’s amazing,” Gallant said of her upcoming college career. “LeTourneau was always my top option.”
“Since I was little, I always wanted to play soccer in college, but I never thought I’d actually be able to,” she continued. “Especially, once I tore my ACL. That was two years of my life gone. Definitely was praying for the comeback, but was not expecting it. The comeback has gone really well.”