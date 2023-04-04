Hallsville's Ashton Garza and White Oak's Gavyn Jones picked up top honors for their performances on the baseball diamond in games played March 27-April 1.
Garza is the Longview News-Journal Hitter of the Week after raking at a .700 clip in two games, and Jones earned Pitcher of the Week honors after a dominate performance on the hill against Hughes Springs.
Both award are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Garza went 7 for 10 at the plate in games against Whitehouse, Marshall and Tyler Legacy. Five of his hits were doubles, and he added a walk, five runs scored and six RBI in the three games.
On the year, Garza is hitting .345 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 RBI, 14 runs scored and four stolen bases.
Jones tossed a no-hitter in his only start of the week, a 9-0 win over Hughes Springs. The Texas Tech signee struck out 18, walked three and threw 70 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
The Roughneck standout is now 7-0 on the year with a 0.56 earned run average, 76 strikeouts and 10 walks in 37 innings pitched.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Harmony's Tucker Tittle struck out 13, walked two and gave up no runs on four hits in his lone start of the week.
Union Grove's Peyton Laake worked 5.1 innings, striking out 11, walking five and giving up an earned run on three hits against Carlisle.
HITTING
White Oak's Davis Tolliver went 5 for 6 with three doubles and four RBI, and teammate Colton Millwood was 5 for 7 with a home run, a double and three RBI.
West Rusk's Jimmie Harper singled twice, doubled, homered and drove in five runs during the week. He also swiped two bases and did not strike out.
Big Sandy's Kalab Remedies went 3 for 6 with a grand slam and six RBI in two district games for the Wildcats.