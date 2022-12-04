COMMANDERS 20, GIANTS 20: Taylor Heinicke threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson with 1:45 left in regulation and neither squad scored in overtime as the Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie with the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
In the 10-minute overtime session, both teams punted twice. The Giants had a chance to win on the final play but Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt came up short.
In a game that was evenly-played throughout, Washington (7-5-1) kept pace with New York (7-4-1) in their battle to reach the playoffs.
The Giants were up 20-13 in the closing minutes of regulation before Heinicke directed a 90-yard drive, which included a conversion of a fourth-and-4 play as he scrambled away from pressure and threw on the run, completing a 20-yard pass to Curtis Samuel.
Heinicke completed 27 of 41 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Brian Robinson ran 21 times for 96 yards and Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Daniel Jones, who entered the game 4-1 against Washington, completed 25 of 31 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for 71 yards.
Saquon Barkley rushed 18 times for 63 yards and a touchdown but Washington stuffed him in the second half.
New York welcomed six starters back to the lineup and one of them, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, made a critical play when he forced and recovered a fumble by Heinicke at the Commanders 20-yard line early in the second half.
The play set up a 6-yard touchdown pass, Jones to Isaiah Hodgins, which put New York up for the first time, 20-13. It remained that way until Heinicke’s heroics.
The teams played to a 13-13 standoff in the first half.
The Commanders took an early 10-0 lead as Heinicke avoided a heavy rush and flipped a sidearm pass to McLaurin, who made a one-handed catch behind his back, shed a tackler and jogged into the end zone on a 19-yard touchdown play.
But Jones rallied the Giants with a 21-yard scramble which set up a 48-yard Gano field goal. Then Jones hooked up with Darius Slayton on a 55-yard bomb, leading to a 13-yard touchdown burst by Barkley.
VIKINGS 27, JETS 22: Kirk Cousins went 21-of-35 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown to lead the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-22 home win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Mike White went 31-of-57 passing for 369 yards and two interceptions in defeat for the Jets.
The Jets outgained the Vikings in yards 486-287 but settled for five Greg Zuerlein field goals and scored one touchdown on six trips to the red zone.
Minnesota (10-2) took a 27-15 lead with 8:33 remaining on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Justin Jefferson.
New York (7-5) cut its deficit to 27-22 with 6:48 remaining on a 1-yard touchdown run by White that finished off a five-play, 75-yard drive.
The Jets got the ball back and drove down to the Minnesota 1-yard line, but a fourth-and-goal pass fell incomplete with 1:43 remaining. New York got the ball back one last time at the Minnesota 43-yard line with 1:19 left.
The Jets drove to the Minnesota 19, but White was intercepted by Minnesota’s Camryn Bynum on a fourth-and-10 pass near the goal line with 10 seconds left.
Trailing 20-3 in the second quarter and 20-6 at halftime, the Jets controlled the third quarter and pulled to within 20-15 with 12:30 remaining in the game after three of Zuerlein’s field goals (36, 30 and 26 yards).
Minnesota held a 10-3 lead with 13:02 to go in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook, which capped a 14-play, 74-yard drive.
The Vikings went up 17-3 with 3:35 left until halftime on a 14-yard touchdown run by Alexander Mattison, which finished an 11-play, 86-yard drive.
Greg Joseph put Minnesota up 20-3 on a 41-yard field goal with 40 seconds left in the second quarter before Zuerlein answered with a 60-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 20-6 with eight seconds remaining until halftime.
RAVENS 10, BRONCOS 9: Tyler Huntley relieved an injured Lamar Jackson and scored on a two-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining as the host Baltimore Ravens rallied for a 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
The Ravens (8-4) escaped with a dramatic win after Jackson was injured while being sacked for a six-yard loss by Denver’s Jonathon Cooper on the final play of the first quarter. The Ravens initially said Jackson was questionable to return and then ruled him out before the second half started.
Baltimore got the ball back with 5:02 remaining and nearly lost possession when Justice Hill nearly lost a fumble at the Ravens’ 46. A defensive pass interference penalty on Patrick Surtain moved Baltimore to the Denver 37 and Isaiah Likely hauled in a 12-yard catch.
Three plays later, Baltimore converted a 4th-and-2 when Huntley ran three yards to the Denver 15. On the next play, running back Kenyan Drake made a diving catch for a 13-yard gain and following a timeout, Huntley easily ran up the middle to give Baltimore the lead.
After Huntley’s dramatic run, Denver reached the Baltimore 45 and the game ended when Brandon McManus missed a 63-yard field goal with two seconds remaining as the ball fell short of going through the middle of the uprights.
Huntley completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and also ran 10 times for 41 yards as the Ravens won for the fifth time in six games. Jackson was 3-for-4 for 11 yards before getting injured.
Denver (3-9) lost its fourth straight and was held to 16 points or fewer for the 10th time this season. Russell Wilson completed 17 of 22 passes for 189 yards.
McManus kicked a 52-yard field goal and a 41-yarder in the first half before making a 50-yard field goal late in the third.
Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker kicked a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter
After Denver could not convert a third-and-5, they settled for a 52-yard field goal by McManus with 9:03 left in the first. Baltimore tied it on Tucker’s field goal with 5:57 left in the second.
Denver opened its final drive of the first half when Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy for a 40-yard gain. The Broncos crossed midfield on a 22-yard reception by Greg Dulcich but settled for their 41-yard field goal with 42 seconds remaining.
After safety Justin Simmons intercepted Huntley at the Baltimore 40 with 6:07 left, the Broncos took a 9-3 lead on the 50-yarder with 4:02 remaining.
EAGLES 35, TITANS 10: Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another, and the host Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-10 on Sunday.
Hurts was 29 of 39 for 380 yards and tossed two touchdowns to A.J. Brown, a former member of the Titans. Brown had eight receptions for 119 yards and DeVonta Smith added five catches for 102 yards and a score.
The Eagles improved to a league-best 11-1.
The Eagles also became the first NFL team to throw for more than 350 yards after rushing for more than 350 yards the previous week since the Los Angeles Raiders in 1987.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was 14 of 22 for 141 yards and one touchdown and looked to be limping with soreness in both ankles. Stellar running back Derrick Henry was held in check with 11 carries for 30 yards.
Tennessee (7-5) dropped its second straight.
The Eagles took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in seven plays as Hurts connected with Smith on a 34-yard touchdown pass.
The Titans responded and tied the game at 7 when Tannehill tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Treylon Burks with 2:47 left in the first quarter. Burks took a massive hit from Marcus Epps, which resulted in a 15-yard personal foul penalty, and stayed down for several minutes before walking to the sideline. Burks was placed in concussion protocol and didn’t return.
Hurts’ second touchdown pass, this time a 40-yard strike to Brown, gave the Eagles a 14-7 advantage with 13:55 remaining in the half.
Tennessee cut the deficit to 14-10 following Randy Bullock’s 36-yard field goal with 3:28 left.
The Eagles responded just before halftime and went ahead 21-10 when Hurts scampered into the corner of the end zone from the 2-yard line.
Brown hauled in his second touchdown catch with a 29-yard grab from Hurts for a 28-10 lead with 12:07 to go in the third quarter. Tre Avery was draped all over Brown but was unable to deny the score.
Miles Sanders scored from 3 yards out to propel the Eagles to a 35-10 advantage with 11:27 left to play. It capped a 16-play drive which lasted 9:51.
PACKERS 28, BEARS 19: Mason Crosby kicked a go-ahead 32-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining and Christian Watson had rushing and receiving touchdowns to boost the visiting Green Bay Packers to a 28-19 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
The Packers (5-8) defeated the Bears for the eighth straight time, while Chicago lost its sixth straight overall. Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields at the Packers’ 28-yard line with 2:52 remaining to thwart a comeback attempt after Crosby’s field goal put the team ahead 20-19.
The Bears (3-10), who led 16-10 at halftime, had the opportunity to extend their 19-17 fourth-quarter lead, but Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field goal with 11:44 to go. The Packers took over at their own 30-yard line, setting up Crosby’s kick.
Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown following the interception.
Returning after missing the previous game with a separated non-throwing shoulder, Justin Fields was 20-of-25 passing for 254 yards and two interceptions while rushing six times for 71 yards and a score.
A.J. Dillon had 119 yards of total offense for Green Bay, including 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Aaron Rodgers was 18-of-31 passing for 182 yards and touchdown for Green Bay.
Chicago opened the scoring with Santos’ 40-yard field goal with 9:23 left in the first quarter, marking the league-leading 10th time this season the team has recorded points on its first possession of the game.
Fields scored on a 55-yard run on the Bears’ next drive. That extended to six his streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, tying Johnny Lujack’s NFL standard set in 1950 for the most such games by a quarterback.
Green Bay responded with a 24-yard Crosby field goal to cap a 13-play, 64-yard drive that swallowed 7:38 of clock time. After a Bears fumble and a Packers turnover on downs, David Montgomery ran for a 7-yard touchdown for Chicago.
Santos missed the point-after, but at 16-3, the Bears’ 13-point advantage marked their largest lead against the Packers since the 2018 season opener, a game Chicago led by as many as 20 before falling by a point.
Green Bay recovered, however, closing the afternoon by scoring 25 of the game’s final 28 points. The surge started when Rodgers hit Watson for a 14-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Green Bay leads the all-time series 104-94-6.
STEELERS 19, FALCONS 16: Matthew Wright kicked four field goals, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw a touchdown pass and the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the host Atlanta Falcons 19-16 on Sunday.
Pickett was 16 of 28 for 197 yards and didn’t commit a turnover for the fourth straight game after tossing eight interceptions in his first five games. Pittsburgh (5-7) sealed the game with Minkah Fitzpatrick’s interception of Marcus Mariota with 35 seconds left.
Mariota completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown, finding MyCole Pruitt with a 7-yard strike with 43 seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut the Steelers’ advantage to 19-13.
The Falcons (5-8) drew within three points when Younghoe Koo converted a 28-yard field goal at the 5:27 mark of the fourth quarter to cap a drive of nearly 9 1/2 minutes. But they couldn’t get any closer and fell a game behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South. The Buccaneers host New Orleans Monday night.
Pittsburgh outgained Atlanta 351-306 with a running game that produced 154 yards on 37 carries and hogged possession for nearly 33 minutes. Najee Harris led the way with 86 yards on 17 attempts.
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed 11 times for 60 yards for the Falcons.
Much as it did in Monday night’s 24-17 win at Indianapolis, Pittsburgh controlled the first half with an offense that scored on every possession and kept Atlanta’s offense cooling its heels on the sidelines.
Wright initiated scoring for the Steelers with a pair of 46-yard field goals nine minutes apart. The Falcons finally got a drive going long enough to get a 50-yard field goal from Koo with 9:15 left in the first half.
But Pittsburgh responded. A 57-yard completion from Pickett to Pat Freiermuth set up Pickett’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward at the 7:06 mark.
Koo and Wright swapped long field goals in the final 5:05 of the half, enabling the Steelers to head into halftime with a 16-6 lead.
LIONS 40, JAGUARS 14: Jared Goff passed for 340 yards, including two touchdown strikes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the host Detroit Lions won for the fourth time in five games by romping past the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 on Sunday.
Goff completed 31 of 41 pass attempts. St. Brown caught 11 passes for 114 yards, while D’Andre Swift had 62 rushing yards on 14 carries and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams scored his league-leading 14th touchdown and DJ Chark made five receptions for 98 yards.
Michael Badgley made all four of his field goal attempts for Detroit (5-7). The Lions picked up 31 first downs, committed just one penalty and had no turnovers.
Trevor Lawrence completed 17 of 31 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown for the Jaguars (4-8). Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries. Christian Kirk led the receiving corps with six catches for 104 yards.
Goff passed for 204 first-half yards as the Lions raced to a 23-6 lead.
Etienne fumbled on Jacksonville’s second play from scrimmage and Detroit’s Alex Anzalone recovered at Jacksonville’s 38. The Lions cashed in on Williams’ 1-yard scoring run.
Riley Patterson’s 31-yard field goal put the Jaguars on the board.
Detroit answered with Goff’s 10-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown. Chark had a 41-yard reception to set up that score.
Badgley’s 45-yard field goal early in the second quarter gave the Lions a 17-3 lead. Badgley finished off Detroit’s next possession with a 47-yard field goal.
Patterson kicked a 42-year field goal with four minutes remaining in the half before Badgley drilled a 38-yard field goal in the final minute.
The Lions drove 61 yards on the first possession of the second half and scored on Swift’s 1-yard run to make it 30-6.
Jacksonville scored its first touchdown on Lawrence’s 3-yard pass to Evan Engram. Lawrence connected with Jamal Agnew for the 2-point conversion.
Badgley converted from 44 yards out on Detroit’s ensuing possession, and Goff hit St. Brown from four yards out with less than three minutes left for the final margin.
49ERS 33, DOLPHINS 17: Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy rode to the rescue in his first extended NFL action, passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns to push the San Francisco 49ers’ winning streak to five games with a 33-17 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins at Santa Clara, Calif.
Purdy, who was 25 of 37 with an interception, took over in the first quarter for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and delivered a touchdown on his first drive. The 49ers’ defense added three interceptions and a fumble return for a score by Dre Greenlaw, all in the second half.
Christian McCaffrey caught eight passes for 80 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers (8-4), while also rushing for 66 yards on 17 carries. McCaffrey’s 3-yard TD reception from Purdy with four seconds remaining in the first half broke a 10-10 tie.
Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa was 18-of-33 passing for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but his two third-quarter interceptions were his first in a span of six games.
Tyreek Hill had nine receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins (8-4), who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. Miami entered with an average of 34.7 points per game in three November contests.
Tagovailoa had the Dolphins’ offense on track early, hitting Trent Sherfield with a short pass on the first play of the game that turned into a 75-yard touchdown scamper.
Garoppolo pushed the 49ers inside the Miami 20-yard line on San Francisco’s first possession, but the knee of Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips landed on the side of the quarterback’s left foot during a sack. Garoppolo had to be carted from the sideline to the locker room.
The 49ers got a 47-yard Robbie Gould field goal one play after Garoppolo’s injury, with Purdy immediately leading San Francisco on a nine-play, 54-yard scoring drive during his first series. Purdy, who had nine pass attempts prior to Sunday, threw a 3-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk for his first NFL score.
The 49ers turned third-quarter interceptions from Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir into a pair of Gould field goals for a 23-10 lead. Hill grabbed his 45-yard TD reception with 14:28 remaining to pull the Dolphins within 23-17.
Gould kicked a 48-yard field goal with 2:03 left for a 26-17 lead. On Miami’s first play after the Gould field goal, Nick Bosa’s third sack caused Tagovailoa to fumble and Greenlaw returned it 23 yards for a score.
RAIDERS 27, CHARGERS 20: Derek Carr and Davante Adams connected on two long scoring passes in the third quarter to help the Las Vegas Raiders rally for a 27-20 win against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.
Adams caught eight passes for 177 yards and the two third-quarter touchdowns. Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 28 of 47 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown.
Herbert found Keenan Allen on fourth-and-12 for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 27-20 with 8:34 left in the game.
The Chargers got the ball back at their 9-yard line with 5:12 remaining but were stopped on downs at the Las Vegas 42 with 2:42 left, and the Raiders held on for their third straight win.
The Chargers (6-6) took a 13-10 lead into the break, but fumbled on the opening drive of the second half.
The Raiders (5-7) quickly capitalized when Carr hit Adams on a 31-yard touchdown strike to move Las Vegas ahead 17-13.
After a missed field goal by the Chargers, Carr and Adams hooked up again on a flea flicker that went for a 45-yard touchdown, giving Las Vegas a 24-13 lead with 10:53 left in the third.
Daniel Carlson tacked on a 25-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 27-13 with 14:49 left in the game.
Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan intercepted a tipped pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead with 5:07 left in the opening quarter.
The Chargers extended the lead to 10-0 on a 37-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker with 11:37 left in the second quarter.
Josh Jacobs, who rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards on 33 carries in a 40-34 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 10-7 with 7:52 left in the first half.
Jacobs finished with 144 rushing yards on 26 carries and the touchdown.
Carlson booted a 55-yard field goal to tie the score 10-10 with 2:17 left in the opening half.
Dicker kicked a 37-yarder to move Los Angeles back ahead 13-10 with 27 seconds left in the half.
SEAHAWKS 27, RAMS 23: Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes, including an 8-yarder to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.
Smith completed 28 of 39 passes for 367 yards as the Seahawks (7-5) snapped a two-game losing streak. Tyler Lockett made nine receptions for 128 yards and a TD and Metcalf had eight catches for 127 yards.
Cam Akers rushed for two touchdowns for the injury-plagued Rams (3-9), who suffered their sixth consecutive defeat. Akers’ second TD, from 6 yards, gave the Rams a 23-20 lead with 2:56 left.
Smith engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the deciding score, hitting Metcalf over the middle for the winner.
Rams backup quarterback John Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards with two interceptions, the latter by Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton with 10 seconds left to clinch the victory.
The game went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than seven points.
Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening possessions.
The Rams took the opening kickoff and went 77 yards in 10 plays, with Akers scoring on a 1-yard run.
The Seahawks responded by going 75 yards in six plays, with Smith hitting Lockett with a 36-yard scoring strike.
The Rams took a 10-7 lead on Matt Gay’s 40-yard field goal.
The Seahawks took their first lead on a 4-yard TD pass from Smith to tight end Noah Fant with 9:48 left in the second quarter.
Gay kicked a 54-yard field goal with 55 seconds remaining before the half to make it 14-13.
Jason Myers’ 41-yard field goal gave the Seahawks a 17-13 lead midway through the third quarter.
Gay kicked his third field goal, a 32-yarder, with 13:02 remaining to pull Los Angeles within 17-16. The drive was set up by an interception by linebacker Bobby Wagner, the longtime Seattle standout who signed with the Rams as a free agent in the offseason. Wagner wrestled the ball away from running back Tony Jones Jr. on a screen pass.
Myers kicked a 26-yard field goal with 6:46 remaining to give the Seahawks a 20-16 lead.