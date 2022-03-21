Pine Tree's Max Gidden continued his recent dominance on the mound, and Kilgore's Colby Wilkerson punished the baseball in the Bulldogs' lone outing of the week.
For their efforts, Gidden has earned East Texas Pitcher of the Week honors and Wilkerson is the Hitter of the Week for games played March 14-19.
Gidden went the distance in Pine Tree's 4-0 win over Marshall, striking out five, walking three and giving up three hits in seven innings. It was the second straight complete-game shutout for Gidden, who fanned three, walked three and gave up three hits in a 2-0 win over Liberty-Eylau in his previous outing.
For the year, Gidden is 2-1 with a 1.33 earned run average and 17 strikeouts in 21 innings.
Wilkerson went 4-for-4 in Kilgore's 16-0 win over Cumberland Academy. He tripled, doubled twice, dove in three runs and scored three times after coming into the contest with five hits in at bats.
Pine Tree steps out of district play to visit crosstown rival Spring Hill on Tuesday. Kilgore will close out the season series with Cumberland Academy in Tyler on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Tatum's Reese Milam struck out eight in six innings against Harleton. Teammate Aidan Anthony struck out 10 with one walk in five innings against Jefferson.
West Rusk's Jimmie Harper struck out eight and allowed one hit in five innings against Troup.
Rains' Eric Bacon struck out 17 with no walks in a no-hitter against Lone Oak in the district opener for both teams.
HITTING
Marshall's Jake Oden hit .571 (4-7) with a double, two RBI, three runs scored, two stolen bases and one hit by pitch.
West Rusk's Will Jackson homered twice, singled, drove in four runs and scored four times in a win over Troup.
Tatum's Reese Milam doubled, tripled and drove in a run against Harleton.