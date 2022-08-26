Holding onto the ball proved to be a tall task for Chapel Hill during its season opener, with eight turnovers in its 51-27 loss to Gilmer.
The Bulldogs, Class 4A Division I, came right down the field on their opening drive and punched it into the end zone with a 5-yard touchdown run from Rickey Stewart.
It was all Buckeyes after that with Bulldog quarterback Demetrius Brisbon throwing interceptions on three of the next four drives, all leading to points for Gilmer, Class 4A Division II.
While Brisbon struggled, Gilmer quarterback Cadon Tennison flourished under pressure and made big plays when his number was called. Cool, calm and collected, Tennison spread the ball around, finding running back Ashton Haynes on a 22-yard screen pass for a touchdown, Ta’Erik Tate on a 31-yard lob to the end zone and kept the chains moving throughout the night with passes to Rohan Fluellen. Fluellen also caught three of Brisbon’s four interceptions, capping off a big night for the senior.
The Chapel Hill defense held the best it could, but with the Buckeyes constantly deep in red zone, it was just a matter of time before the levies broke.
The Bulldogs were ranked No. 3 in Class 4A Division I ahead of the game, and with Gilmer at No. 2 in Class 4A Division II, the matchup was predicted to be one of the biggest games in East Texas on the first night of Friday night football this season.
The Buckeyes made their season debut with a good start as they put on a complete team performance, with eight turnovers, a kickoff return touchdown and the offense clicking on all cylinders.
Bulldogs coach Jeff Riordan will be looking to find a spark that helped get his team to the semi-finals last season.