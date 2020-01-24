Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton announced today his recommendation for a new head coach for the Buckeyes.
Albritton said in a written statement that Gilmer’s offensive coordinator Alan Metzel is his pick to lead the Buckeyes.
Metzel has been coaching and teaching in East Texas for 28 years, 17 of those with the Gilmer Buckeyes staff, Albritton said. He began coaching at Harmony High School in 1992 and has worked in Union Grove and Pine Tree ISDs.
“Our program has experienced two amazing head coaches over the last 20 years,” Albritton said, “and I am confident that Alan Metzel will continue to lead this program toward excellence because he has been a major part of our success during that time.”
Metzel would replace Matt Turner. Turner, who spent 12 seasons as offensive coordinator at Gilmer before becoming head coach for the Buckeyes in 2015, announced his retirement on Jan. 10.
Turner went 53-17 as head coach at Gilmer, including a 10-4 record this past season. His first Buckeye team finished 14-1 and advanced to the state semifinals. Gilmer was 13-2 the following season, 10-3 in 2017 and 6-7 in 2018.
In 2019, the Buckeyes defeated Farmersville (57-0), Fairfield (56-35) and Waco Connally (35-200 in the playoffs before falling to eventual Class 4A Division II state champion and district rival Pleasant Grove, 55-21, in the regional finals.