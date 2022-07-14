GILMER — The East Texas Passing Academy has become an annual tradition for aspiring football players, and it produced another successful event this week.
The continued growth over the past decade was on display because the 2022 outing featured a group of 140 athletes between Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Gilmer ISD’s Jeff Traylor Stadium.
“This has been something that East Texas has enjoyed for over a decade,” said Gilmer athletic director and head football coach Alan Metzel. “This year’s group has a really high level of receptivity to coaching. As soon as they run the route or make the pass, they’re soaking up the information that they’re getting. It’s made it enjoyable for all of us [coaches]. We’ll follow these guys this year.”
A variety of drills and competitions were available for high school and middle school-aged players, and area coaches provided the necessary guidance and direction.
“When you have a three-day camp, you gotta have some sort of repetition, or you can’t gage if we got better at anything,” said Metzel. “Especially when you’re compiling guys from all over and different schools. We meet and pick out some basic skills that we’re going to run throughout all three days. From stance and start for receivers, and release movements for quarterbacks that are really focused on their drops and good footwork and rhythm.”
While there was some crossover between the three days of training, there were also differences in the athletes’ work that allowed for development in multiple areas.
“All of our throws are to the right on Monday, and all of our throws are to the left on Tuesday,” said Metzel. “And Wednesday, we tweak it a little bit, add a few more drills, and expose them to some things that they can do on their own and take back to their school. And we add the competition, which is fun. [The players] enjoy going against each other.”
There was even a second field that served the needs of developing junior high players.
“It’s the exact same details that we’re working on [with the high school athletes], but much less volume,” Metzel said of the younger participants. “We’re going to expose them to things that they’re going to do the rest of their [football] career. You try to gear it age-appropriate. Like, they’ll have a little more competition time than detail time because they need to have more fun.”
Regardless of age, the participating quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends definitely made the most of the camp’s instruction and training.
“It’s good coming out here,” Gilmer utility player Rohan Fluellen said of the passing academy this week. “Every time you step on the field, you got to get some knowledge.”
The players also had personal goals for the week, and worked on them all three days of the camp.
“I think it brings us together as a region and makes us one big team,” West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata said of the event. “It’s fun going through these drills. It truly feels like I’m helping myself and everyone around me get better.”
“I fixed a lot of the mechanics that I knew I needed to work on,” he continued. “I feel like I’m finally back in a rhythm, and I’m getting ready for the season this year.”