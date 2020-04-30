Gilmer’s Bonnie Clifton, a 2019 state qualifier in the discus, has decided to continue her track and field pursuits at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.
Alexis Mathis, a two-year starter at setter for the Lady Buckeye volleyball team, will pursue her passion at Irving’s North Lake College.
Both young ladies made their intentions known Thursday morning in signing ceremonies at Gilmer High School.
Clifton is the picture of perseverance after overcoming an MCL tear her sophomore year. She was able to return after considerable rehab and qualified for state in the discus as a junior. She was off to a good start her senior season through three track meets before the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of the remaining track schedule.
“Bonnie is just a different type athlete. She doesn’t get frustrated and is not going to show a lot of emotion. She’s extremely competitive and very smart,” said coach Leslie Hawkins. “She’s a super easy kid to coach. There’s not a lot of emotion, she just says ‘yes, ma’am’ and she does exactly what she’s supposed to do at all times.”
Clifton grew to love throwing the shot and discus while in junior high and later excelled in powerlifting for the Lady Buckeyes.
“I started throwing in seventh grade and started winning track meets. I liked that and just continued into high school and fell in love with doing it,” said Clifton, who had a personal-best throw of 128-1 at the 2019 state meet.
“Tarleton State is a good school and I’ve had a lot of recommendations to go there. They reached out to me and I thought it’d be a good fit for me.”
Mathis was a catalyst in Gilmer’s march to the Class 4A regional quarterfinals this past volleyball season. A two-year starter at setter, Mathis finished with 913 assists and 325 digs.
“I love my position because everything is run and based off me. It’s kinda like a quarterback. I also love picking up my teammates when they’re down. It’s kind of the heart of everything,” Mathis said.
“North Lake had already made contact with me several times and I really liked it the atmosphere when I went there. It just felt like home.”
Madeline Harris, Mathis’ club coach the past two years, said North Lake is getting a very passionate and intense competitor.
“Alexis makes real good decisions and sees the court well. She has good instincts and is just an all-around, good volleyball player,” said Harris. “I feel like if she’s not a setter, should could just easily be a libero. She’s a natural leader, real good motivator and keeps her players engaged.”
Tarleton State competes in the Lone Star Conference along with A&M-Commerce, Angelo State, West Texas A&M, Eastern New Mexico, Midwestern State, UT Permian Basin, A&M-Kingsville and Western New Mexico.
North Lake is a member of the Region V in the NJCAA along with Eastfield, Cedar Valley, Richland, Brookhaven and Mountain View.