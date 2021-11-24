Gilmer's Laney Wilson earned Co-Newcomer of the Year honors, and four Lady Buckeyes picked up first team accolades with the release of the District 15-4A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2021 season.
Pittsburg placed one player on the first team.
Macey McAmis of Paris was named the district's overall Most Valuable Player. Other superlatives went to Lilly Lewis of Paris (Offensive MVP). Lexi Snyder of Pleasant Grove (Defensive MVP), Harleigh O'Neal of Pleasant Grove (Most Valuable Blocker), Erica King of North Lamar (Most Valuable Setter), Hallie Lipham of Pleasant Grove (Most Valuable Hitter), Bella Hill of Paris and Emma Layton of North Lamar (Co-Most Valuable Libero), and Wilson and Roselyn Spencer of North Lamar (Co-Newcomer of the Year).
Pleasant Grove's coaching staff was honored as the league's best in a vote by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pittsburg: Elyssia Lemelle; Gilmer: Kirsten Waller, Karlye Johnston, Abby Bradshaw, Madyson Tate; North Lamar: Lauren Dority, Hannah Titlow, Kate Painey; Pleasant Grove: Adi Koller, Mackenzie Williams; Paris: Eva Vogt; Liberty-Eylau: Ja'Niya Sanders.
SECOND TEAM
Gilmer: Kyleigh Posey, Jaycee Harris; Pittsburg: Natalie Styles, Chelsey Blalock; North Lamar: Logan Dority; Paris: Asia Moore, Lataria King; Pleasant Grove: Jazz Moses, Madison Carptnter, Sarah Hale; Liberty-Eylau: Ja'Kai Ray, Kourtney Howard