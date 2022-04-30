An All-Star lineup of former East Texas high school football standouts and current National Football League players will be on hand Saturday, May 7 for a free football camp.
The Beast Texas Combine Camp, presented by former Longview Lobo Trent Williams' "Welcome to the Jungle Silverback" organization, will feature Williams, former Lobos Travin Howard (Los Angeles Rams) and JaMycal Hasty (San Francisco 49ers) along with former Gilmer standout Blake Lynch (Minnesota Vikings) an former Whitehouse standout Nate Brooks (Arizona Cardinals).
The free event for ages 13-18 will take place at Lobo Stadium. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the camp runs from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.
For information: beasttexasblowout.eventbrite.com.
Williams is considered one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL, and in March of 2021 he signed a six-year, $138.06 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers that made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.
Williams played his college football at the University of Oklahoma, and was drafted fourth overall in the 2010 draft by Washington. He was traded to the 49ers in 2020.
He made seven straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2012 to 2018 and added two more Pro Bowls in 2020 and 2021.
Howard played at Longview and Texas Christian University, and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round (231st overall) in the 2018 draft. He had the game-sealing interception this past season in the NFC Championship Game against Howard, Hasty and the 49ers, and then won a Super Bowl title two weeks later when the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20.
Howard recently signed a one-year, $2.54 million contract with the Rams.
Hasty played at Longview and Baylor University, and was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He recently signed a one-year contract extension with the 49ers after appearing in 11 games in 2021.
Lynch played at Gilmer and Baylor, and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings in 2020.
Brooks, who played at Whitehouse and the University of North Texas, was signed as a free agent out of college in 2019 by the Arizona Cardinals. He has played with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and is back with Arizona.