Gladewater Roundup Rodeo
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview; prize unclaimed
- Longview man sentenced to prison for beating two boys
- New takeout restaurant planned to benefit Thrive Longview
- Police: Athens mayor, 3 other area men charged after trying to solicit sex online from minor
- Mayor of East Texas town arrested in Gregg County on charges of online solicitation of minor
- New allergy friendly bakery opens in Hallsville
- Officials looking for 13-year-old girl last seen in Kilgore/Liberty City area
- Former Gregg County GOP chair charged with theft to plead guilty
- Gilmer man killed when tree falls on truck while driving
- Police: Active investigation into Tyler high school principal