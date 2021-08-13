Gladewater vs. Brownsboro scrimmage
- Jack Stallard
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jack Stallard
Sports editor
I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Some Longview restaurants temporarily close, change hours
- Three firefighters injured, two businesses damaged in Longview fire
- Pizza King plans expansion to North Fourth Street in Longview
- Second person facing tampering with human corpse charge in Gregg County
- Spring Hill ISD assistant band director dies
- Four charged in Gregg County vote-harvesting scheme moved to Sept. court docket, no hearing date set
- Crash sends car into creek bed in downtown Longview
- Gregg County judge sounds alarm on COVID-19, stresses importance of vaccine
- Texas Monthly's BBQ fest coming to East Texas, will feature Longview business
- Tatum Music to reopen from different building in Longview after fire; arson suspect arrested