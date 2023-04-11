A perfect day in the pitcher's circle and an almost perfect day at the plate earned Hawkins' Trinity Hawkins and White Oak's Sasha Graves top softball honors for games played April 3-8.
Hawkins is the Longview News-Journal Pitcher of the Week after tossing a four-inning perfect game in a 16-0 win over New Summerfield. Graves is the Hitter of the Week after raking at an .800 clip in two games.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Against New Summerfield, Hawkins struck out eight and threw 34 of her 49 pitches for strikes. For the season, she's 13-2 with a 0.34 earned run average, 121 strikeouts and 29 walks in 61.1 innings pitched.
Graves had two hits in both of White Oak's games - wins over Sabine (6-1) and New Diana (2-1). She finished the week 4 for 5 with two RBI, two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base, and is hitting .347 on the year with a home run, two doubles, 10 RBI, 29 runs scored and 7 stolen bases in nine attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Spring Hill's Delaney Gray worked seven innings, striking out 11 with a 3.00 ERA.
Mount Pleasant's Conlee Zachry worked seven total innings in relief, giving up five hits and striking out four.
White Oak's Larkin Daniels went 2-0 in the circle, striking out 14, walking two, hitting one and giving up one earned run in 14 innings pitched.
Rains' Cambree Oakes picked up two wins, allowing one run, two hits and two walks while striking out 17.
HITTING
Spring Hill's Kyndall Witt hit .750 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Laney Linseisen hit .500 with an RBI and a run scored, and Mattye Moore hit .500 and scored one run.
Mount Pleasant's Morgan Hill finished the week 4 for 6 with four doubles, three runs scored, two RBI and a sacrifice fly. Kelsey Howard was 3 for 6 with two runs scored and an RBI.
White Oak's Addison McClanahan and Graycen Sipes both hit .500 for the week. McClanahan went 3 for 6 with two doubles and two RBI, and Sipes walked three times and scored twice.
Elysian Fields' Karleigh Robinson was 4 for 8 with a double, four runs scored and three stolen bases. Teammate Bryanne Beavers was 3 for 7 with a triple, home run and three RBI.
Hawkins' Taetum Smith went 3 for 4 with three doubles and five RBI, and Trinity Hawkins was 3 for 3 with a pair of triples and an RBI.
Troup's Karsyn Williamson went 3 for 4 in her team's only game of the week, scoring twice and swiping two bases.
Rains' Emma Knight homered twice, tripled twice and doubled twice in six at bats over a two-game span.
TGCA POLL
Bullard (1), Sulphur Springs (4) and Spring Hill (14) are all ranked in the latest Class 4A poll by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Hawkins at No. 23 in 1A/2A and West Rusk (3), White Oak (12), Malakoff (14), Prairiland (21), Hooks (23), Troup (24) and Rains (25) in 3A.
Joining Bullard as top-ranked teams this week are Crawford in 1A/2A, Grandview in 3A, Montgomery Lake Creek in 5A and Mansfield Lake Ridge in 6A.