Spring Hill's Delaney Gray and Carthage's Addi Kneipp earned top softball honors for games played Feb. 27 through March 4.
Gray is the Longview News-Journal's Pitcher of the Week after finishing 5-1 inside the circle for the Lady Panthers. Kneipp, who reached base in 13 of her 14 plate appearances, is the hitter of the Week.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Gray worked 24.2 innings inside the circle for the Lady Panthers, striking out 42, walking 12 and finishing the week with a 1.13 earned run average. Spring Hill opened the week with a loss to New Diana, but went 5-1 at the Ingleside Coastal Classic to win that event.
Gray also had a good week at the plate, hitting .500 with four doubles and seven RBI.
Kneipp, a freshman, had 11 hits in 13 official at bats, but also reached on an error and walked once for Carthage as the Lady Dawgs went 4-1 for the week.
Kneipp had five doubles, nine RBI, an .846 batting average and an .857 on base percentage in games against Elkhart, Decator, Van, Athens and Malakoff.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Pine Tree's Taylor Burkhart went 3-1-1 in the circle, striking out 27 in 15 innings pitched.
White Oak's Larkin Daniels went 5-1 in the circle, striking out 69 and walking nine in 30 innings. Twenty of her punch outs came in one game, and she had a 1.40 earned run average for the week.
Mount Pleasant's Conlee Zachry earned two wins and a save in three games at the Wylie Tournament. She pitched 14.2 innings and had a 0.977 ERA.
Elysian Fields' Cora Creech was 3-1 with 29 strikeouts, three walks and a 1.01 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched. Teammate Gracey Struwe was 3-0 with 13 strikeouts and a 0.72 ERA in 9.2 innings.
Gladewater's Alayah Gordon went 4-2 with 15 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched.
Beckville's Bethany Grandgeorge pitched 22.2 innings, striking out 31 of the 94 batters she faced while compiling a 1.23 ERA and holding opponents to a .198 batting average.
Troup's Taylor Gillispie worked 26.1 innings, striking out 48, walking four, giving up three earned runs for a 0.499 ERA and four wins.
HITTING
Pine Tree's Hope Hampton hit .500 (6 for 12) with a double, four RBI, six runs scored, a stolen base and three walks.
Spring Hill's Mattye Moore hit .636 with two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored. Teammate Laney Linseisen hit .529 with a home run, three doubles, eight RBI and four runs scored, and Kyndall Witt was a .476 hitter with three RBI and six runs scored.
Marshall's Alyson Roberson hit .700 (7 for 10) with a home run, four doubles, six RBI, six runs scored, three stolen bases and a walk.
White Oak's Addison McClanahan hit .438 for the week with a home run, four RBI and three stolen bases. Jaidyn Marshall hit .308 with two doubles, four RBI and two steals, and Daniels hit .429 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Mount Pleasant's Casey Jones drove in seven runs in the Wylie Tournament over the weekend. Teammate Jordan Andrade hit .50 with a double, triple and seven runs scored in the six-game tournament. Ella Cross hit .421 with a home run, triple and double, and Morgan Hill and Jordyn Hargrave had seven hits apiece in the tournament.
Elysian Fields' Karleigh Robinson hit .429 with a .526 on base percentage, five RBI, seven runs scored and seven stolen bases. Teammate Morgan Shaw hit .417 with a .632 on base percentage, a .667 slugging percentage, three RBI, six runs scored and five stolen bases.
Gladewater's Zandrea Tyeskie had seven hits in 11 at bats with three RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Karlee Moses was 6 for 15 with eight RBI, two walks, seven runs scored and five stolen bases. Lexi Betts went 6 for 11 with seven RBI, seven runs scored, seven stolen bases, two hit by pitches and four walks. Izzy Mize had five hits, five RBI, six runs scored and six steals. Alayah Gordon had four hits, an RBI, six walks, one hit by pitch and seven steals, and Aminah Gordon had four hits, two RBI, four runs scored, two walks, two hit by pitches and seven steals.
Beckville's Reese Dudley hit .462 with a .500 on base percentage, one double, two triples, four RBI and two runs scored.
Overton's Kayla Nobles hit .583 (7 for 12) with two doubles and eight RBI.
Troup's Taylor Gillispie hit .545 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI, 10 runs scored, six walks, a .681 on base percentage and a 1.389 slugging percentage. She also swiped two bases and was named to the all-tournament team at the Rose City Classic.