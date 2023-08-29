New Diana's Chloe Green turned in a solid week on the court, including a dominant day of action to end the Marshall Tournament on Saturday.
For her efforts, Green has been named Longview News-Journal Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Aug. 21-26.
Green finished the week with 88 kills, 66 digs and 12 aces as New Diana went 5-2 for the week. Three of the wins came on the final day of the Marshall Tournament when the Lady Eagles defeated Waskom, Carthage 2 and Atlanta to win the tournament's Silver Bracket championship.
Green had 28 kills, 22 digs and seven aces in the final three games of the tournament - including 14 kills and 16 digs in the title game against Atlanta.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pine Tree's Ewoma Ugbini had 52 kills and 15 blocks for the week and earned all-tournament honors at White Oak's Shirley Atkins Tournament.
Hallsville's Teagan Hill finished the week with 74 kills, six aces, four blocks, 28 digs and four blocks, and teammate Lauren Pyle had 38 kills, 11 aces, 41 digs and 121 assists.
Gilmer's Lacey Wilson recorded 87 kills, 51 digs, 11 aces and 14 blocks and was 73/84 on serve receive for the week.
Tatum's Kamdyn Scott had 68 kills and 46 digs for the week. Kaysen Foster finished with 47 kills and 58 digs. Karly Stroud had 77 digs and seven assists, and Taydem Barker recorded 86 assists, 29 digs and five kills.
Brownsboro's Khyra Garrett finished the week with 22 kills, four blocks and 22 digs.
East Texas Homeschool's Rebekah Dragoo had 11 aces, 67 kills, 73 digs and six blocks in helping her team earn the runner-up spot in the Gary Tournament. Teammate Zoe Rettig had eight aces, 47 kills, 71 digs and three blocks.
All Saints' Kayla DeCampos had 12 aces, 27 digs and 69 assists for the week.
TGCA POLL
The Spring Hill Lady Panthers are ranked No. 8 in Class 4A in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Poll released on Monday.
Pleasant Grove is No. 9 and Lindale No. 15 in 4A.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Texas High (20) in 5A, Tatum (10), Central Heights (11), Hooks (16) and Troup (22) in 3A and Overton (15) and Gary (25) in 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Blum in Class A, Leon in 2A, Goliad in 3A, Farmersville in 4A, Mission Sharyland in 5A and Grand Oaks in 6A.
WHITEHOUSE
The 2023 Whitehouse Varsity Volleyball Tournament is set for Thursday through Saturday, featuring a 16-team field that will play pool play games on Thursday and Friday and head to bracket play on Saturday.
Thursday's pool play schedule in Pool A has Gilmer vs. Tyler at 10 a.m., Canton vs. North Lamar at 11, Canton vs. Tyler at noon, Gilmer vs. North Lamar at 1 p.m., Gilmer vs. Canton at 2 p.m. and North Lamar vs. Tyler at 3 p.m.
Thursday's Pool B games are Marshall vs. Harmony at 10 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill at 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove vs. Harmony at noon, Marshall vs. Spring Hill at 1 p.m., Marshall vs. Pleasant Grove at 2 p.m. and Spring Hill vs. Harmony at 3 p.m.
Friday's Pool C schedule has Brownsboro vs. Whitehouse at 10 a.m., Huntington vs. Bullard at 11 a.m., Huntington vs. Whitehouse at noon, Brownsboro vs. Bullard at 1 p.m., Brownsboro vs. Huntington at 2 p.m. and Bullard vs. Whitehouse at 3 p.m.
Friday's Pool D schedule has Sabine vs. Troup at 10 a.m., Texas High vs. Lindale at 11 a.m., Texas High vs. Troup at noon, Sabine vs. Lindale at 1 p.m., Sabine vs. Texas High at 2 p.m. and Lindale vs. Troup at 3 p.m.