ORE CITY – Anna Green and Toni Gabaldon, key performers on the softball diamond for the Ore City Lady Rebels the past three seasons, will have a chance to compete at the next level after signing national letters of intent on Wednesday at the high school library.
Green will play close to home after signing with Northeast Texas Community College, located in Mount Pleasant. Gabaldon will leave the state to play at Dodge City (Kansas) Community College.
“I was hired here in March of 2019 when these two young ladies were freshmen, so I’ve been able to see the majority of the softball success they’ve had,” Ore City athletic director Ron Burnham said at a ceremony at the school’s library. “They have been a big part of a lot of softball wins here at Ore City. When I think of these two young ladies, I think of work ethic, character, leadership, grit and toughness.”
In 2021, Green hit .528 with nine doubles, three home runs, 24 RBI and 27 runs scored while going 9-9 inside the pitching circle with a 2.29 earned run average, 150 strikeouts and 24 walks in 109.2 innings pitched.
She was a .500 hitter in 2020 with 10 RBI and seven doubles while compiling a 2.31 ERA in the circle. That came after hitting .420 as a freshman with 30 RBI and 27 runs scored to go along with a 2.25 ERA.
Northeast Texas Community College competes in the Region XIV Conference along with Trinity Valley, Navarro, Bossier Parish, Tyler, Kilgore and Paris.
Gabaldon was a .333 hitter in 2021 with eight doubles and 26 RBI. She was 2-3 as a pitcher with a 3.39 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22.2 innings of work.
In 2020 she hit .340 with eight RBI and struck out 16 in 25 innings after hitting .353 in 2019 to go along with a 1.80 ERA in district and postseason action.
Dodge City Community College competes in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference with Allen County, Barton, Butler, Cloud County, Coffeyville, Colby, Cowley, Fort Scott, Garden City, Heston, Highland, Hutchinson, Independence, Johnson County, Kansas City Kansas, Labette, Neosha County, Pratt and Seward County.