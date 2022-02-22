Weston Griffis is going back to his football roots, and Spring Hill ISD is going back to the drawing board.
Griffis, who spent three seasons at Spring Hill - including the last two as head football coach and athletic director - confirmed his resignation on Tuesday. He'll stay in East Texas, and in the same district, to become offensive line coach at Gilmer High School.
"It was a tough decision, one that was stressful for me and my wife, but when I face those kind of decisions I put God first and pray about it," Griffis said. "At this time, this is the best thing for me and my family."
Griffis joined the Spring Hill coaching staff in 2019 as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under Jonny Louvier. That team became the first Panther team to reach the playoffs since 2007 and the first to win a playoff game since 2004.
Griffis took over as head football coach and athletic director when Louvier departed after one season. His first Panther team went 5-6, made the playoffs and fell in the first round to Mexia. This past season, the Panthers finished 4-6 overall and 1-4 in the district, ending the year with a 50-14 win over North Lamar.
Griffis, a 2004 Pittsburg graduate, got his start as an offensive line coach and is excited about heading back to the trenches.
"I coached the offensive line for 10 years. It's where my heart is. ...where my love is," he said.
He'll join a Gilmer program that has reached the Class 4A Division II state title game in both seasons under Alan Metzel, but Griffis said leaving Spring Hill isn't easy.
"I can't say enough good things about this place. Since we first showed up here, Spring Hill has opened its arms to me and my wife," Griffis said. "It's an outstanding place from top to bottom, and it will always hold a special place in my heart."
Spring Hill will now be looking for its seventh head football coach since the 2010 season.
The new coach will inherit a schedule that is already set for 2022. The Panthers will scrimmage Van on the road and Rusk at home, and then open the season at home on Aug. 25 against Sabine.
The remainder of the non-district schedule has the Panthers visiting Center on Sept. 2, hosting Gladewater on Sept. 9, visiting Brownsboro on Sept. 16 and then hosting Grace on Sept. 23.
After an open week, Spring Hill will begin district play at Liberty-Eylau on Oct. 7, host North Lamar on Oct. 14, visit Pittsburg on Oct. 21 and Gilmer on Oct. 28 and then close out the regular season at home on Nov. 4 against Pleasant Grove.