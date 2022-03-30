The postseason honors continue to roll in for the Kilgore College Rangers after KC put together one of the top seasons in program history during the 2021-22 season.
Two players - sophomores Dantwan Grimes and Paul Otieno - were named to the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball All-America Teams on Wednesday. Grimes was a second team pick, and Otieno earned honorable mention honors.
Both players started all 34 games for the Rangers during a 31-3 season that saw KC win the Region XIV Conference regular season and tournament titles and earn a No. 3 seed in the NJCAA National Tournament.
Grimes averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rangers, hitting 35.8% of his attempts from 3-point range.
Otieno was a 68.7 percent shooter from the floor, averaging 11 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per outing.
Kilgore, which was ranked No. 9 in the NJCAA preseason poll, quickly moved into the top five after one week and never dropped below No. 5. The Rangers won 17 in a row to open the season before falling by one point (65-64) to Navarro. KC then won three in a row, fell 109-101 to Bossier Parish and did not lose again until the Elite 8 of the national tournament.
The Rangers defeated Bossier Parish (71-65), Lamar State-Port Arthur (54-51) and Lee (72-55) at the Region XIV Tournament in Jacksonville to earn a No. 3 seed and first-round bye at the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Kilgore opened the tournament with a 56-48 win over South Plains, but fell to Triton College, 76-65, the following night.