COMMERCE - The Kilgore College Rangers made a late run in the 2022 season by using a stingy defense and opportunistic special teams play to win games in dominant fashion.
The Butler (Kansas) Grizzlies used that same formula here Saturday to rally past the Rangers, 28-24, in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl at Texas A&M Commerce's Memorial Stadium.
Shut down in the first half and trailing by 10 coming out of the break, the Grizzlies used a late blocked punt that turned into a touchdown to rally for the win and run its record to 8-4 on the season.
The Rangers, who had won four in a row heading into the contest - a pair of wins to close out the regular season and a couple in the playoffs - also end the year with an 8-4 record.
Azhuan Dingle carried 30 times for 174 yards and a touchdown to lead the way for the Grizzlies. Donerio Davenport had 22 carries for 152 yards and also scored once for Kilgore in the loss.
Judah Holtzclaw completed 12 of 22 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception for KC. Willie McCoy caught two passes for 47 yards and a touchdown and also returned a punt for a score to earn Most Valuable Player honors for the Rangers. Anthony Isom led the KC receiving corps with five catches for 50 yards.
Kilgore was playing in its 22nd bowl game in program history and first since notching a 28-0 win over Pima, Arizona in the 2018 HOT Bowl. KC now has an 11-10-1 record in bowl games all-time.
Butler was competing in its 30th bowl game and first since 2019. Butler now has a 3-0 record all-time against Kilgore.
The Grizzlies forced a KC punt on the first possession of the game, and then went on a 15-play, 53-yard drive that took 7:36 off the clock. Butler caught a big break on the drive when the Rangers' Jephaniah Lister stepped in front of a pass, picked it off and returned it 46 yards for an apparent touchdown. The TD was called back and Butler kept possession of the ball due to a KC penalty, however, and on the next play QB Jacobi Myers scrambled for 19 yards on third-and-18 to keep the drive alive.
Eight plays later Jaisen McMillian scored on a 7-yard run, and Butler led 7-0 with 5:28 left in the opening quarter.
The Rangers answered quickly when Holtsclaw went up top to McCoy, who had gotten behind his man, and the result was a 38-yard scoring strike and a tie game at 7-7 with 4:04 left.
A Chris Baldazo 29-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter put KC in front 10-7, but the Rangers had more points taken off the board a few minutes later due to another penalty.
Baldazo booted a 35-yard field goal, but KC was called for illegal motion, and a 40-yarder - following a bad snap - didn't happen.
McCoy took away some of the sting of the missed points with 3:07 left in the half when he brought a punt back 60 yards for a touchdown that gave Kilgore a 17-7 halftime cushion.
Butler dominated the third quarter, pulling to within three points on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Wolff to A.J. King with 6:35 left and then taking the lead for good on a punt block that turned into a touchdown following a mad scramble.
Patrick Mooney picked up the wounded football after the block and returned it to the 5-yard line. He was tackled from behind and stripped of the ball, but it rolled into the end zone where Aaron Woods pounced on it for the score and a 21-17 Butler lead.
Dingle's 11-yard TD run with 10:44 left gave the Grizzlies a 28-17 lead, but the Rangers kept it close with a 6-yard TD run by Davenport with 5:23 remaining.
Butler took over from there and ran it six straight times - all by Dingle - to run out the clock and take home the trophy.